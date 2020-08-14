who inspired George Martin for Cersei Lannister?

Share it:

Despite the controversial final season, fans of the story born from the mind of George Martin have decided to award it considering Game of Thrones the best series of the 21st century, thanks also to the convincing main characters. So let's find out what was the inspiration for Cersei Lannister.

Daughter of Tywin Lannister and twin sister and lover of Jaime Lannister, the character played by Lena Headey she immediately distinguished herself for her great ambition and her willingness to replace her husband Robert Baratheon in the leadership of the kingdom. Her figure was immediately compared to that of Margaret of Anjou, queen consort of King Henry VI of England. According to various chronicles, Margaret replaces her husband in the management of their kingdom, particularly after Henry's madness made it impossible for him to govern. As with his television counterpart, Margherita's son is also thought to be the fruit of one incestuous relationship, and like Joffrey there are also rumors about him about his extreme cruelty.

Another historical figure very similar to Cersei Lannister is Catherine de Medici, wife of Henry II of France, despite this her husband was much more interested in his mistress, Diane de Poitiers, a story that is very reminiscent of Robert Baratheon's love for Lyanna Stark. Even the eldest son of Caterina de Medici died young after only a year of government, giving way to his ten-year-old brother Carlo IX, who was influenced by his mother Caterina.

