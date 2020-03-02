Who have been Fernando Colungna's brides

Share it:

One day after Fernando Colunga turns 54, his fans every day want to know more about his favorite star and what more they ask who or who have been his girlfriends, those who have owned his heart and especially because even The unmarried actor marriage.

There are three women who have maintained a romantic relationship with Fernando Colunga, they are: Thalía, Blanca Soto and even beautiful Aracely Arámbula.

Thalia one of Fernando Colunga's loves

Thalia was one of the first women who won the love of histrion and after working together on the famous novel Maria la del Barrio, they were very loving after having finished the project, but some time later they broke up.

Blanca Soto and her love for Fernando Colunga

Blanca Soto was one of the women with whom many would think that the histrion would reach the altar because they had even bought a residence in the United States to move in together, but mysteriously separated.

Aracely Arambula and her crazy love for Fernando Colunga

The famous Chule who was much younger than the heartthrob at the time and met in the soap opera Abrazame Very Strong was another of the most famous romances in the world of entertainment, but it seems that Colunga preferred to return to singleness to devote himself to others Projects.









Fernando currently joined the Telemundo network to embody Malverde in a series that the company says will give much to talk about marking his great return to soap operas.

Fernando Colunga has had great success in his working life, but in his sentimental life he has failed and so far he is not known a stable partner.