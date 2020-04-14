Entertainment

Who has written the letter to Maggie that will bring her back to TWD?

April 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
The character of Lauren Cohan he said goodbye to everyone last season, joining Georgie in its mysterious and advanced settlement. Throughout the entire tenth season the fandom has been waiting for Maggie's return, just like the showrunner Angela Kang assured that it would happen. However, 'The Walking Dead' was saying goodbye two weeks ago until further notice from the fandom following the broadcast of the 10×15 episode titled 'The Tower ' without having brought the character back and with survivors completely surrounded by the horde led by Beta.

But calm down, actually this one doesn't It's the end of the season (entirely), another episode is missing that will come once the post-production teams can get back to work, and it will be the one that brings Maggie back. Yet the pblunt 10×16 he has predicted it. In the video in question we can see at the end of the whole how Maggie He unrolls a letter that will make him open his eyes and, we understand, return to the aid of his friends.

The letter talks about the existence of Whisperers, of the death of Jesus, Tara and Enid and also of "my son". Here is the clue that indicates who has sent you the distress letter. Because although no signature appears, it is clear that Carol is the author, since her son, Henry, was assassinated by Alpha and theirs at the show in Season 9, something Maggie was no longer in.

Maggie receives a letter telling her about the Whisperers and the deaths of several members.
AMC

How do you find Maggie this letter hidden on the floor in a box inside a bottle? Here we are no longer so clear. Could it be that Carol i told Maggie before leaving that if he ever returned to Hilltop and could not find anyone he would leave a note explaining that the camp was empty … Be that as it may, there is something in this note that we do not appreciate that Maggie will surely do. Come to her aid, hopefully accompanied, and thus help save a group that seems to have everything lost in its tower against the imminent attack of Beta.

Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

