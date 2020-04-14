Who has written the letter to Maggie that will bring her back to TWD?

Share it:

The character of Lauren Cohan he said goodbye to everyone last season, joining Georgie in its mysterious and advanced settlement. Throughout the entire tenth season the fandom has been waiting for Maggie's return, just like the showrunner Angela Kang assured that it would happen. However, 'The Walking Dead' was saying goodbye two weeks ago until further notice from the fandom following the broadcast of the 10×15 episode titled 'The Tower ' without having brought the character back and with survivors completely surrounded by the horde led by Beta.

But calm down, actually this one doesn't It's the end of the season (entirely), another episode is missing that will come once the post-production teams can get back to work, and it will be the one that brings Maggie back. Yet the pblunt 10×16 he has predicted it. In the video in question we can see at the end of the whole how Maggie He unrolls a letter that will make him open his eyes and, we understand, return to the aid of his friends.

The letter talks about the existence of Whisperers, of the death of Jesus, Tara and Enid and also of "my son". Here is the clue that indicates who has sent you the distress letter. Because although no signature appears, it is clear that Carol is the author, since her son, Henry, was assassinated by Alpha and theirs at the show in Season 9, something Maggie was no longer in.

