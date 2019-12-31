         Who has won in series in 2019: this is how HBO and Amazon (and a little Filmin and Movistar) have cornered Netflix

Share it:

We have been talking about "the war of streaming" practically since Netflix became the main actor in this fight, but this year that is about to end is where we have witnessed a possible change in what used to be a more or less stable, more or less calm condition. That is, Netflix reigning in terms of quantity and with more or less stable quality levels, HBO as a "quality" alternative and with a single bombshell under its belt -'Game of Thrones'-, and a few secondary ones like Amazon Prime Video providing occasional successes and catalog background.

But things have begun to change in 2019, to the point that we see how this more or less familiar situation mutates in a new landscape. Netflix multiplies its production, but it lacks a standard series; HBO gives "Game of Thrones" early this year but encounters unexpected successes such as "Chernobyl" or "Watchmen"; Amazon Prime Video brings more quality and success than initially planned; and new actors appear that predict changes: Disney + as a new actor guarantees a strong competitor when it reaches screens around the world in 2020, to which new platforms from large companies like Warner will be added … it is clear that we will have to be very Attentive to what 2020 is waiting for us.





To discern what exactly did 2019 give us and what does 2020 have asked us a few experts. This is what we have been told about the current panorama of streaming.

On the one hand, Netflix's reign is still contemplated in certain aspects. Albertini, editor of Espinof, tells us that "we can face this issue from two very different points of view and with which we can resort to the best series of 2019 lists we have in Espinof. Taking a quick look we see that Netflix continues to dominate the number of entries followed at a distance by HBO Spain"Of course, everything can be relativized:" if we decide to tell non-original series of the platform (for example the great 'Doom Patrol'), the competition is fairly equal. "

Entering specific examples, Jorge Loser, editor at Espinof, reminds us of some recent Netflix successes: "Netflix has had some successes like 'Russian Doll', others with its fan base like 'Umbrella Academy' or the irregular anthology 'Love, Sex and Robots' but the biggest hits have come from other quality series that have known their second season ('Midhunter') or the third ('Stranger Things'). " Y also, of course, there have been failures: "'Daybreak', 'Tuca and Bertie', the second and final of 'The OA', which have caused them to close more series than expected. At a prestigious level, miniseries such as 'That's how they see us' and 'Believe me' worked, but in their model, they have viralized more successes like 'The paper house'. "

Antonio Ortiz, Webedia Publishing Director believes that, in addition, "Netflix's advantage is in inertia (having it as something by default that you do not take off) and in the great experience (usability, response) of the technological product". And that you also have to relativize your success: "the reality is in numbers that we do not have: it is likely that the great successes of the year in OTTs are Sergio Ramos' documentary and 'Elite' ". He also believes that on Netflix" there is a mixture of conservatism in creative approaches (exploit until exhaustion formulas that have worked as 'Narcos' or 'Stranger Things') and search for profitability by cutting into another of the key aspects in Netflix such as communication and marketing. "

In that regard, P. Roberto J., Webedia Publisher Tech abounds, who affirms that "I am very clear who has been the loser of the year: Netflix. Aimed at a much more complicated future, where his hegemony in the streaming it will be threatened by companies much larger and more experienced than she, the Reed Hastings company has already begun to suffer, above all, so it is clear that it has been a content strategy based on the 'blank check to the algorithm'. For each Netflix production of this year we have been able to see the seams of why it had been chosen, what kind of audience it was aimed at and what gaps it was trying to fill (basically, being the series to be talked about for fifteen days and then forget it until further notice) ".

P. Roberto J. affirms that the effects of this policy that does not give the same good results that were once evident all this 2019: "sometimes giving rise to such unfortunate things as" Love, Death + Robots "; others pulling all the nostalgia sticks that were going to activate the “see more” ('Saint Seiya', the T3 of 'Stranger Things'); others without being very clear what to do with fantastic series that had not burst as they wanted (the treatment of ‘Mindhunter’ cries to heaven) and, finally, others without a tight control of the productions by a creative team over the showrunners".

Antonio Ramón Jiménez, collaborator of Espinof, remembers that, nevertheless, Netflix continues being an unbeatable giant in many aspects: "Apparently in the Golden Globe nominations, it seems that Netflix has consolidated its power in the audiovisual and he is the enemy to beat in all sectors. "We must bear in mind that the great power of Netflix is ​​the exclusive dedication to audiovisual:" in the streaming, who truly risks internationally is Netflix, because the matrix of the HBO business or Amazon Prime Video is not in the contents on demand. "

The launch of full seasons reduces the influence time of its series compared to HBO

But it is a revulsion in the industry that, however, is perhaps misleading: "its influence fluctuates based on its risky content strategy, which needs continuous updating

and force to produce at levels that, in the long term, seem unsustainable. "It is not the only difficulty that the company encounters, Jiménez recalls:" Another added difficulty is that the launch of full seasons reduces the influence time of their series compared to HBO, its main competitor, which has achieved with 'Game of Thrones', 'Chernobyl' or 'Watchmen' the monopoly of the conversation for several months. "



The latter also coincides with Adrián Álvarez, Xataka collaborator: its competitors have managed to corner Netflix because "its policy (much and everything at once) dilutes the impact. We were all glued to 'Chernobyl' (..). The same with 'Game of Thrones' or, in the field of humor, the program of John Oliver that has had a season to frame. 'Watchmen' has also had a lasting impact. "And he affirms that" the truth is that I start thinking about original Netflix series and, although I review that there are serions ('Russian doll' has been my favorite of the year and 'I Think you should leave 'is also on the podium), consuming them in one stroke has made you discard them or remember worse. "

Although also the effect "churrería" has its defenders. Samuel Fernández, editor at Xataka Mobile, thinks that "Netflix must win the year, because not only has it contributed a lot of quality but it has also done so in industrial quantities. Maybe in a while we will see HBO Max or Disney + facing Netflix in this regard, but for now there seems to be no competitor. Netflix is ​​a churrería in many ways, but also in the good. And he has closed the year giving me season 1 of 'The Witcher' ”

HBO growth and other options

Albertini underlines the differences between Netflix, not only in matters of quality, but directly in focus: "They said on Netflix that their competition was not the other OTT platforms but 'Fortnite'. What they want is for people to be hours and hours involved and no matter how. Here, the containment of HBO (and Movistar +, Prime Video and rest) manages to cope with the mass production of the Sarandos company by offering a much higher average content and more enduring. "In fact, I agree with Valentina's thesis on the influence of the emission model and when to schedule the premieres."

As Antonio Ortiz says, "HBO especially in quality ('Chernobyl', 'Watchmen') and Amazon in boldness ('Fleebag', 'Good Omens', 'The Boys') have begun to turn around Netflix centrality ". Jorge Loser also mentions some titles that make clear the strongest letters of competitors such as HBO: "it gives the impression that they have devastated the quality level. 'Watchmen', 'Euphoria', 'Chernobyl', 'Pose' or 'Years and Years' have created worldwide conversation, but at a more elitist level and critical success. There is a feeling of lower production and higher quality. "Or, at a lower impact level," Amazon is still struggling to gain a foothold, betting on oddities like 'Too old to die young' and 'The Boys', giving the feeling of that may be a future competition ". Noelia Martínez, Xataka collaborator, also reminds us that" the arrival of the adaptation of 'The Lord of the Rings' to Amazon can mean a major blow on the table. "

Also coincides in this vision of HBO María González, director of Xataka: "They have put the batteries with the catalog in Spain and have left us some of the titles of this year: 'Succession', 'Chernobyl', 'Years and Years' they are clear examples of that. " There is also another important detail, beyond the catalog, to gain adherents: "more and more series are broadcasting at the US pace, both their own and others that buy the rights ('Batwoman', 'Charmed', etc.). If today I had to keep a single service, I would stay with HBO. The only downside: its application, with its bugs, its lack of offline downloads … "

P. Roberto J. summarizes this commitment to quality as follows: "That is the great triumph of HBO: in the face of Netflix's fashions-fashion productions, the" old "cable chain has brought its artistic direction to the forefront . Series with clear pretensions and, surely, targets also, bets with clear authors to those who are given margin of decision, but subject to a final seal, to a perfectly marked direction on the future that is sought. ”

In general, everyone we have asked offers similar approaches to the picture. For example, journalist Elena Crimental tells us that "at the beginning of the year 'Game of Thrones' monopolized all the conversations with her last season. Then came 'Chernobyl', an absolute success of critics and audiences, which in turn gave way to that Wonderful and amazing sequel to 'Watchmen'. Although 'Dark Matter' is not generating the same noise as 'Euphoria' or 'Succession', it is also working for HBO as for audience "

"For her part," continues Elena Crimental, emphasizing a problem of some competitor that, of course, can not complain Netflix, "Amazon has made less noise –partly because of its zero promotional campaigns, as it shows that nobody knows what 'Carnival Row' is– to then sweep the awards ceremony with 'Fleabag'. In addition, he has offered us the interesting 'Undone', the success of fandom 'Good Omens' or 'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel', among others. "

'Undone'

It would be necessary to add to this cocktail of wars more or less bloody by the reign of the VOD a couple of names that are usually left out in the bets. On the one hand, Filmin. Antonio Ramón Jiménez reminds us that "under a commendable business model continues to grow year after year and increasing its catalog of classics with deals like the one made this 2019 with MGM or Gaumont and intelligently choosing series as valued as 'The Virtues' ".

And he adds to the equation Movistar +, "which continues to carry the singing voice in Spanish serial production based on books and the hiring of renowned professionals for its originals." Noelia Martínez recalls that "another essential factor is that of national fiction. To lead, Netflix needs to reach the heart of each country. Here it is achieved with fictions such as 'The paper house', 'Elite' or the latest releases like “The neighbor.” But his competition in this field is very strong. ‘The jetty’, ‘The plague’ or ‘Movistar’ Perfect Life ’are high quality products that want to become the true reference of the Spanish series ".

María González also sees in this Spanish alternative a couple of options that can erode Netflix's unbeatable proposal: "The Movistar + with Lite is a daring bet and a good option to make your originals more profitable, but it shows that in terms of catalog it is affecting them that so many services are being launched. And to highlight Filmin that, despite the growing competition, remain strong in their most independent and author's niche. "

The picture is, without a doubt, unstable, and it is difficult to predict what 2020 will bring us. Jiménez himself states that "it seems unlikely that any of them will be able to cough Netflix in the short term, but it also sounds like a chimera that Ted Sarandos's company can continue to create content at this level for a long time, "so we can only wait and watch.

Elena Crimental affirms, with a view to the future, that "the market is fragmented and divided. It is true that Netflix (and chill) is already part of pop culture and is found in more and more homes, but the truth is that its competitors have managed to break through and take hold. Now, "he concludes," we will have to see if they manage to maintain this rhythm and, above all, we have to discover what will happen when Disney + lands in spring with its claws full of large franchises. Because this fight in streaming has only just begun. "It seems that a movidito year awaits us.