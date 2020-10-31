Who has the strongest Sharingan? here is which Uchiha has the strongest eye technique in Naruto

The origins of eye skills in Naruto shippuden they have different origins, even though Masashi Kishimoto was largely inspired by the famous Kojiki, one of the oldest texts in Japanese literature. But who is the member of clahn Uchiha who has the most powerful sharingan of all those shown so far?

In reality, it is mandatory to make a brief introduction: for narrative reasons, in fact, the sensei has not had the opportunity to analyze in detail all the ocular techniques of the different mangekyo sharingan, for this the contribution will focus on the skills shown up to the current events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Leaving aside the figure of Sarada, who has yet to unlock her hypnotic sharingan, there are at least a couple of characters who have acquired the legendary Uchiha technique over time.

If we know practically no abilities of Izuna Uchiha, except that he spontaneously or unwillingly surrendered his eyes to his brother, of Madara we know that he was able to use the Susanoo to its fullest potential, able to increase its size at will. and even to fuse it with a seeker. The two who surely learned to use eye skills best are Sasuke and Itachi. The latter, in purely terms of variety, seems to stand out on its brother thanks to the Tsukuyomi, one of the most powerful techniques of hypnotic sharingan. However, at the level of illusory art nothing seems to be comparable to the one who probably owned one of the strongest – if not il- mangekyo sharingan of the franchise, Shisui Uchiha, which thanks to his Kotoamatsukami he was able to completely alter the mind of any character to his liking, an attack that if successful could easily knock out even the most formidable opponent.

A mention certainly is reserved for Kakashi and Obito who, unfortunately, saw their ocular power limited due to the separation of the eyes. However, if in both eyes of a single identity, Kamui is one of the strongest abilities thanks to the speed with which it executes each attack, both in attack and defense.

In any case, therefore, for a mere matter of attack power and with the limitations of information for all the characters, we consider the sharingan of Shisui Uchiha superior. The ninja, in fact, if he had decided not to die to refine his eye techniques, he would have probably further improved his promising Susanoo and his deadly illusory arts.

In your opinion, however, who has the most powerful sharingan? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.