Who has the most uncomfortable costume? Ben and Luther talk about it

The second season of the famous Netflix series has convinced fans and critics, in particular for the skill of the cast who plays the Hargreeves brothers. While we wait to know what their future will be in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, we recommend a fun interview in which they discuss costumes and their comfort.

At the bottom of the news you will find the tweet shared by the official Netflix profile, in which the actors Tom Hopper and Justin Min, interpreters of Luther and Ben Hargreeves respectively, wonder which of the two wears the most uncomfortable costume. Tom Hopper begins, revealing some details of his costume: "I would say that it weighs about 10kg more or less, it is made of latex on the outside, while inside it is full of this very dense foam that serves to make it thicker and to create muscles. So I have this thick layer on top of me, it's quite claustrophobic, because as I said it's very thick by itself, if you add the clothes you can hardly move, it's very claustrophobic".

Justin Min answers explaining the difficulty wearing his costume: "Ben wears only black clothes, black tight pants, black boots and stockings, a black shirt, a black sweatshirt and a black leather jacket. It seems to have bricks on me and I can't move well, especially for the leather jacket".

