Who has kissed Jacky Bracamontes better in soap operas?

February 3, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Jacky Bracamontes was in a special program of "The Lord of the Skies" in Telemundo, where he recalled his stage in Mexican soap operas. The former beauty queen and current television host, commented that her first passion scene was next to the actor Eduardo Santamarina, I assure you that it was not her best work.

"I was very bad, they are very complicated and more the first time you have to do them, I remember that we were in Las Vegas, in a spectacular suite, Lalo on top of me and I like that 'Jacky moves his hands' and I was very bad," he said Jacky Bracamontes.

The wife of the Formula 1 runner Martín Fuentes, at the time starred in several melodramas with various soap opera galans:

  • With Sebastián Rulli and Eduardo Santamarina he worked in "Rubí".
  • With Guy Ecker he made "Love wounds".
  • With Jaime Camil in "Fools don't go to heaven."
  • With William Levy he made "Spell."
Jacky Bracamontes revealed that Guy Ecker is the actor who has best kissed her. "I have to confess something to them but Estela (wife of the actor) don't judge me for what I'm going to say, but I did several soap operas, I had several protagonists and the one who kisses best is Guy Ecker, don't tell anyone, Estela doesn't get mad at me. "




Although Jacky is away from the soap opera recording forums, she is focused today on her motherhood and as a television host.

