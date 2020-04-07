Who else did Marvel consider for Doctor Strange

Share it:

'Doctor strange' It adapts to Benedict Cumberbatch in such a perfect way that it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the superhero in Marvel.

And yet there was a time when Cumberbatch was not going to be the famed Strange Doctor.

While the actor was the ideal choice for the role of both Marvel and the director Scott Derrickson, in July 2014 revealed that he could not do so due to previous commitments, even if the rumors were true.

"I'm doing a little play called Hamlet in LondonCumberbatch told MTV News. "So I don't think I can even if it's on the table. It sounds like a fantastic project. It's a shame if I miss it, but who knows?”

So Marvel had to go back to the beginning. After actors like Tom hardy Y Jared Leto were linked to the paper, it was thought that Joaquin Phoenix was going to be the Doctor strange definitive.

But in October 2014, conversations with Phoenix about the role ended. The actor later alluded to his potential signing in a September 2015 interview.

When asked if he would ever take on a large role, he replied, "I've flirted with several of those movies, having meetings and getting closer, but ultimately I never felt like I really could deliver. There were too many requirements against my acting instincts"

"I still haven't met a director with one of those movies where we go over the script and say, 'You know what, screw this scene, let's focus on the character!'”

(Phoenix, of course, eventually signed up for such a role in the 'Joker'from last year, a version based on the characters in a comic, so he was true to his word).

At the time, it was said that an interesting batch of names was on the Marvel table.

They included Jared Leto (again), Jake Gyllenhaal, Matthew McConaughey, Ethan Hawke, Colin Farrell Y Ryan Gosling. But it's worth noting that, as far as we know, none of these stars actually auditioned for the role or entered into conversations.

Let's take Keanu Reeves for example, another name that was mentioned at the same time.

When the Toronto Sun asked about the rumors, he replied: "I read about it. But I don't know the Doctor Strange character; I would need to go over it. So I do not know. Nothing has come to me"

He added that he would have considered it "absolutely”If they had offered him the part. Sadly, that never happened.

The head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, confirmed to EW alternative options for the role were considered, but it seems that the ideal person for the role of Marvel was Benedict Cumberbatch.

He re-entered into negotiations for the role in late October 2014 and was officially elected as Doctor strange in December.

Marvel was so interested in having Cumberbatch in the role that they changed the film's production schedule so that the actor could fulfill his other commitments before filming began.

"We looked at other actors for a while and finally decided: 'We have to try to make it work with Benedict and with his agenda'Feige said to EW.

"So we change the production schedule. Hamlet ended up here in London and I think he had a day off, and then he went to Kathmandu, Nepal, to film the first day of 'Doctor Strange'"

And the rest, as they say, is history.