Who dies in Suburra? All the shocking deaths of the third season

With regret, we discovered that Suburra 4 will not be done: in the past few days, therefore, we have witnessed the series finale with Alessandro Borghi, an all-Italian Netflix product, which then ended with the third season. For the occasion, we also had the opportunity to interview the actresses of Nadia and Angelica in Suburra.

After the end of the series, therefore, it seems only right to take stock of the situation, what happened, and above all how many deaths we unfortunately saw in the incredible finale of the show. Let’s start with order.

Let’s start with the poor Alice (Rosa Diletta Rossi), who is killed by her husband, Amedeo Cinaglia (Filippo Nigro), who was inclined to denounce him for all the harm he did. She is thrown off a cliff by her husband, who will stage a suicide with a fake goodbye message from his phone.

Another painful death is that of Sibilla (Marzia Ubaldi), who is killed by Don Badali (Gianni Federico), the Sicilian Boss of the Badali Clan, who was intent on burning documents concerning the family and all the operations they had carried out. .

In the finale of the series we also witness the killing of Alex (Alessandro Proietti) by Nadia (Federica Sabatini), with a blow to the head in front of a traffic light, while trying to bring Angelica Sale (Carlotta Antonelli) back to the Anacleti house.

What proved to be the bloodiest and most devastating clash of the entire series, led to several deaths: we are talking about the ambush of Manfredi Anacleti (Adam Dionisi) against Spadino and Aureliano. What we have witnessed is a dramatic escalation of violence, which led to the death of our beloved Aureliano (Alessandro Borghi), who died as a hero, facing Manfredi’s men openly; finally, this tragic event gives strength to Alberto “Spadino” (Giacomo Ferrara) to finally fight against his brother, who will be killed and slaughtered with his small knife, putting an end to his clan.

In an emotional ending, therefore, we see Alberto mourning the death of his friend, who decides to take him into the sea to throw him near where his sister Livia Adami was taken (Barbara Chichiarelli), killed in the previous season by Samurai. At least for Alberto, the future seems to be more peaceful.

While we remind you that here you can find our review of Suburra 3, the ball passes to you: what was the most painful death of the third and final season of Suburra? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!