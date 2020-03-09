Who could voice Mirko from My Hero Academia? Hawks' voice actor replies

Share it:

The epic of My Hero Academia, manga materialized thanks to the work of Kōhei Horikoshi, is now renowned in every corner of the world, especially thanks to the highly appreciated animated adaptation of the work that over the past few years has been able to bring many viewers closer to the franchise.

just animated production has been able to make people talk a lot about themselves over the last few weeks thanks to a fourth season of great impact now close to its conclusion, with fans who have already begun to wonder what we will see in the future. In fact, many are already wondering which voice actors could go and play the role of the characters we will meet in the future.

In particular, many have wondered what the most appropriate voice would be for Rumi Usagiyama, known as Rabbit Hero: Mirko, a question that many fans cannot find peace of mind. Heroin is indeed widely appreciated by readers of the manga and everyone hopes that the voice actress who will be designated will be able to give the right personality to the character. Well, Zeno Robinson, voice actor who lent his voice to Hawks in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, also wanted to answer the many questions. Going into more detail, the man said:

"There are so many talented actresses who could definitely do it! I mean, everyone had their own preferences for Hawks and until I came out of nowhere. Anairis Quinones, Tiana Camacho, THEEDeezumaki and Dani Chambers would all be excellent choices. Someone mentioned Cristina Vee, she would also be an excellent possibility. "

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the twenty-first episode of My Hero Academia Season 4.