Who could play the admirals in ONE PIECE live action? Fans propose names

With an announcement in recent days, Eiichiro Oda and Netflix have renewed their commitment on ONE PIECE live action. The mangaka has published a message that communicates to fans some situations about the works, in particular what concerns the interpreters. In fact, some actors for the ONE PIECE live action have already been selected.

Looking forward to a list of the official cast, fans of ONE PIECE they did not miss the opportunity to think about who could perfectly fit in a given role. On the ONE PIECE subReddit in recent days, a fan has proposed his three names for the actors who will have to play the three admirals.

Kizaru, Akainu and Aokiji can come to life thanks to Adam Sandler, Josh Brolin and Will Smith according to the user in question. While Josh Brolin would return to the role of antagonist after Thanos, for Adam Sandler it would be a particular role compared to his resume as a comic actor. Will Smith instead would allow to replicate Kuzan's dark complexion and curly hair.

Surely over time there will be a large number of proposals regarding ONE PIECE live action actors. Considering that it is certain that the first season of the Netflix show will focus only on the East Blue, it may take some time for admirals to appear. What do you think of the names proposed by the fan?