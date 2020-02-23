Who could play All Might in a My Hero Academia Live Action?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia is the most popular series of 2020, according to Wikipedia, and soon the long-awaited film, Heroes Rising, will debut in Italian cinemas on March 19.

In a recent red carpet, which took place on the occasion of the premiere of the film in the United States, one of the most important personalities in the sector, the voice actor Chris Sabat, who in the anime transposition of the work of Horikoshi is the voice of the incredible All Might, has thought of an extravagant combination of somewhat famous and different actors for his character in a possible live action of the series.

"I would love to see one combination of George Clooney and The Rock. For example, The Rock voiced by George Clooney. A strange combination of the two. " These are the words spoken by Chris Sabat, as you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, shared by @nerdist on Twitter.

Of course the All Might voice actor has thought of two opposites. Hero number 1 is the symbol of peace, often appears with a mammoth physique, although fans are aware of his true physical condition. During the process of physical change, the voice and demeanor of All Might also undergo changes, and this would perfectly fall in line with what Sabat imagined.

What do you think about it? Would it be a good idea to see The Rock and George Clooney as All Might in a possible live action? We also remember that the fourth season of My Hero Academia is in episode 19.