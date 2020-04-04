Who could be the director of Dragon Ball Super 2?

Share it:

There are still many mysteries regarding Dragon Ball Super 2, a project full of rumors but still exempt from an official announcement. Many insiders are convinced of the return of the anime, yet TOEI Animation has not yet decided to dissolve the reservations. However, if the production is confirmed, who will be the director?

Between those who assume a fault of the delays in Akira Toriyama and those who, on the other hand, cannot explain the reasons for these constant postponements, we refer you to our video summary of the latest statements regarding Dragon Ball Super 2. Anyway, taking into consideration the latest news from the anime of World Trigger that promises to direct Morio Hatano, director of Future Trunks Saga, let's try to analyze who can take the reins of the mysterious DB Super 2. The directors who worked on the sequel to Z are, in order of narrative arc direction, Kimitoshi Chioka, Morio Hatano, Kohei Hatano, Tatsuya Nagamine and Ryōta Nakamura.

According to our hypotheses, we can immediately remove Morio from the assignment, precisely because the kantoku is currently struggling with World Trigger. Same goes for the other Hatano, Kohei (the two are not relatives), which is instead struggling with MARS RED, steampunk anime expected to debut in 2021.

Among those who participated in the direction of Dragon Ball Super, we can also exclude Tatsuya Nagamine, currently in charge of ONE PIECE always at TOEI Animation. Therefore, the last directors who participated in the project remain, excluding by convention Tadayoshi Yamamuro grappling with Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Kimitoshi Chiokainstead, he recently collaborated with Kouji Ogawa in a couple of episodes of GeGeGe no Kitaro, which ended just a week ago. In conclusion, considering that the production of Dragon Ball Super 2 started some time ago, at least according to the rumors leaked on the net, we cannot exclude the possibility that the director in charge of the phantom sequel could be Ryota Nakamura, director who among other things worked in full on the last huge saga of the anime, the narrative arc of the Tournament of Power.

obviously what has been expressed is the result of speculation, since it is also possible that TOEI Animation may decide to hire a director new to the franchise or even that one of these kantoku mentioned above may also take on the ambitious project dedicated to Akira Toriyama's masterpiece. And you, instead, what do you think of this hypothesis, do you find it risky or an interesting theory? Let us know with a comment below.