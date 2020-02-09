Who chooses the winners of the Oscar Awards and how?

Share it:

There are eight thousand 469 people who have voted this year to choose the winners of the Oscars, the most prestigious films that will be delivered on February 9 in Hollywood. Who are they? Where do they come from? How is the voting organized? Here we explain how the 92 edition of the awards is formed.

Who has the right to vote?

All Oscar voters are members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), located in Los Angeles. They must be film professionals, from one of the 17 areas of the industry (actors, stylists, costume designers, editors, producers, directors, screenwriters, etc.).

Candidates to integrate the institution must be proposed by at least two members of the Academy, with the exception of Oscar nominees and winners of the statuette, who can apply directly.

After studying each case, the final decision rests with the Board of Governors of the Academy.

The members of the Academy have long enjoyed the right to a lifetime vote, but since 2016 it has been limited to a renewable period of 10 years to prevent those who leave the film industry for a long time from continuing to vote.

Who are they?

The Academy has always treated the list of voters with reserve, although nothing prevents these privileged people from talking about their condition, on social networks or in any field.

In 2016, after several years of harsh criticism of the composition of its members for not reflecting the diversity of society, the institution said that its six thousand members at that time were 93% white and 76% men. His average age was then 63 years.

That year, the Academy announced that by 2020 they expected the number of women and members of ethnic minorities to double.

In 2019, half of the new members were women.

In total, the Academy remained mostly male (68%) and predominantly white (84%).

How are nominations made?

The majority of the nominees are chosen by the members of their professional area: the actors vote for the actors, the directors for the directors and so on.

Certain categories, such as those of the Best Foreign Language Film or Animated Film, are the subject of a special committee.

On the other hand, all members of all areas can vote to nominate the Best Film of the Year.

How do you choose the winners?

Contrary to what happens with the nominations, all members of the Academy can vote to choose the winners, regardless of their professional area.

In 23 of the 24 categories, the film or the person who collects the most votes wins.

The Best Film category, the most prestigious Oscar award, is the exception. Since 2009, it is governed by a complex "preferential" voting system consisting of several rounds.

Each voter must place in order of preference the films in competition (nine this year) but, unless he obtains the absolute majority of entry, he does not automatically win the tape that gathers the highest number of first places.

After each round of voting, the last film on the list is removed and the votes assigned to it are distributed among the remaining films, according to the highest "preference" on the list. The process continues until a work exceeds the bar of 50% of the votes.

The result of this system is that, often, the movie that wins is the one that finishes in second or third position in the largest number of round bulletins, not at the head.