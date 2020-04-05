Who are the sales kings of the three major publishers?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Publishing houses often struggle with each other over who has the best-selling and most popular manga. For several years now the has been decreed victory in this branch of ONE PIECE, a real stone crusher for almost two decades, but the struggle continues on the other minor and lesser titles. Let's see what are the best-selling titles of the three major publishers.

Tsukuru Magazine has published a chart where it reveals the editions of the fifteen major titles of the three publishing houses Shueisha, Kodansha and Shogakukan. Each of these three big publishers has a dedicated section and the data take into consideration the circulation per single volume of the releases made between April 2019 and March 2020.

Shogakukan's ranking is as follows:

Silver Spoon 15 750,000 copies Detective Conan 96 710,000 copies Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time 3 500,000 copies Mix 15 330,000 copies Kūbo Ibuki 12 270,000 copies Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san 4 245,000 copies Major 2nd 17 235,000 copies Teasing Master Takagi-san 11 235,000 copies Blue Giant Supreme 8 200,000 copies Asadora! 2 180,000 copies Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san 6 170,000 copies Fūto Tantei 6 170,000 copies Koi to Dangan 3 170,000 copies Shinya no Dame Koi Zukan 6 150,000 copies Poe no Ichizoku Unicorn – 150,000 copies Aoashi 19 150,000 copies

Many equal merits in the ranking (which also present a sixteenth position) and above all Detective Conan can't win despite being one of the longest-running manga of the publishing house. However, he places two spin-offs in the top positions. Then follows the ranking of Shueisha:

ONE PIECE 95 3.2 million copies Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 19 1.5 million copies Kingdom 57 920,000 copies My Hero Academia 26 660.000 copies One-Punch Man 21 660.000 copies The Promised Neverland 18 600,000 copies Haikyu !! 37 600,000 copies SPY x FAMILY 3 400,000 copies Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc 3 350,000 copies Dragon Ball Super 9 340,000 copies World Trigger 20 330,000 copies Golden Kamuy 21 320,000 copies Kaguya-sama: Love is War 17 320,000 copies Blue Exorcist 23 320,000 copies Kimi ni Todoke Bangai-hen: Unmei no Hito 1 300,000 copies

In addition to ONE PIECE that stands out with its three million, there is also Demon Slayer to overcome the seven figures. However, it should be considered that the edition of Demon Slayer was carried out by the publishing house heavily downwards and that forced Shueisha to do more than two reprints per month, having the volume exceeded 2.2 million copies sold last week. Finally, there is the ranking of Kodansha:

Attack on Titan 28 1.43 million copies The Quintessential Quintuplets 13 500,000 copies That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 12 482,000 copies The Seven Deadly Sins 36 474,000 copies Brothers in Space – Uchu Kyodai 36 320,000 copies Saint Young Men 17 288,000 copies Ace of Diamond Act II 16 286,000 copies The Heroic Legend of Arslan 11 265,000 copies Chihayafuru 42 250,000 copies What Did You Eat Yesterday? 16 235,000 copies Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card 6 233,000 copies Ajin 14 205,000 copies Grand Blue Dreaming 13 202,000 copies Giant Killing 51 184,000 copies Hajime no Ippo 125 184,000 copies

Also for the third publishing house there is a title that exceeds one million copies printed per single volume and it is of course L'Attacco dei Giganti. The Quintessential Quintuplets now completed follows. Did you expect these figures for the manga giants?