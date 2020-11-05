who are the real winners of the War of the Five Kings?

Robert Baratheon was a fool, but his death became a catastrophe that started a war between the Seven Kingdoms. Game of Thrones basically began with the War of the Five Kings, which in turn began on the day the Lannisters killed Robert.

Claiming the throne put all loyalties to the limit and this led to the deaths of all the kings involved, but not all of them lost.

The Baratheon brothers were against each other as Melisandre fed on Stannis’ hatred. Robb Stark took Joffrey’s head while Walder Frey stabbed him in the back. Meanwhile, Balon Greyjoy began his campaign against the Iron Islands as Joffrey sat on the throne as his mother and grandfather fought for him. It was the most interesting moment of Game Of Thrones, with many people, some innocent, winning more than others.

Among the winners we find Brienne di Tart, a lucky woman who was the only one from Renly’s camp to come to Bran Stark’s little council. Her survival, however, resulted in the deaths of important people during the War of the Five Kings. She later made her way into Renly’s camp and became Catelyn Stark’s primary protection. Brienne then met Jaime, who was Robb Stark’s prisoner, and with him she found love. She ended up fighting for the Starks while enjoying the protection of Jaime Lannister, becoming the first woman to be knighted.

Another winner is undoubtedly Petyr Baelish, nicknamed Littlefinger. The War of the Five Kings may have been all his doing as he seemed to enjoy fighting more than anyone else. Littlefinger had no friends, only allies and fools that he used to fulfill his selfish desires. When Robert died, Littlefinger plotted Eddard Stark’s death before throwing the Starks against the Lannisters. He also became the intermediary between Tywin Lannister and the Riverlands, probably paying the Freys to kill the Starks. As the biggest names died one after another, Littlefinger set in motion his plan to use Sansa to conquer the North.

Ramsey Bolton he was the one who, while the five ambitious kings fought, he and Theon enjoyed the spoils. Ramsey Bolton had always been a coward even before the war, a nobody who didn’t have the slightest chance to rule until his weak father betrayed the Starks. After killing Lord Bolton, Ramsey transformed Winterfell into the chaos capital of his dreams. Being a psychopath who didn’t care about anyone but himself, Ramsey couldn’t hope for anything better than what he had. He wounded Sansa, killed Stannis and Rikon and tortured Theon Greyjoy, so what more could he hope for ?!

Among the most prestigious winners there is also Tywin Lannisteras well as the dominant force while Robert was on the throne, but the War of the Five Kings gave him his long-desired place in the palace. Tywin used gold and treason to crush the Starks in the Riverlands and the violence allowed him to seal power in the throne room. None of the five kings seemed to notice they were at war with Stannis, however, and that was the bane of all. Though he was mean and heartless, Tywin was smart and the real winner of the war, until Tyrion solved the problem with a crossbow.

Finally impossible not to mention Margaery Tyrell which, despite being objectively kinder than Cersei, was also a snake who would kill everyone to become queen. He played his cards with Renly despite knowing full well that he was interested in men. Her end at Cersei’s hands wasn’t the best, but as far as the War of the Five Kings goes, Margaery Tyrell won big when she ended it as queen, just sitting on a different side from where she started.

