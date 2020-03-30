Who are the protagonists of "Miracle in cell 7"?

Share it:

In these difficult times due to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the film "Miracle in cell 7" has made thousands of people cry, demonstrating that father and daughter love is stronger, that hope should not be lost and that all the tears shed by any circumstance, sooner or later, will become pure joy.

"Miracle in cell 7" is starring the actors Aras Bulut Iynemli and Nisa Sofiya, who play Mehmet and Ova, respectively, in this beautiful story. The film that was released in Turkey in 2019 tells a heartbreaking story starring a father with cognitive disabilities, victim of an injustice; in a town led by the army Mehmet is blamed for the death of a girl daughter of a high-ranking military man; he is subsequently sentenced to hang. Her daughter Ova manages to find a salvation or at least manage to see it.









Aras Bulut Iynemli is a 29-year-old Turkish actor; He was born on August 25, 1990 in Istanbul, Turkey. He studied Aeronautical Engineering at the Technical University of Istanbul, did some commercials until a television director summoned him to audition in 2010, making his debut in the television series "Öyle Bir Geçer Zaman Ki (As Time Passes)" and " Muhtesem Yüzyi (The Magnificent Century) ".

In 2013 he made his cinema debut with the Turkish film "Mahmut ile Meryem", later he starred in "Tamam mıyız?" and in 2019, he obtained greater recognition with the tape "7. Koğuştaki Mucize (Miracle in cell 7)".

The small actress Nisa Sofiya Aksongur is 8 years old, she was born in Turkey and began her acting career in 2016, on her social networks monitored by parents she shares photographs of her projects.

"Miracle in Cell 7" is the third remake of the eponymous film produced in South Korea in 2013, but that hasn't stopped it from gaining much popularity for its heartbreaking story. The film hit the Netflix catalog this March.

