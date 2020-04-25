Who are the parents of Betty Monroe's children

Share it:

Betty Monroe, who has everyone worried about not showing signs of life in the entertainment world, has become a search reason for Internet users, so they want to know more about her, and the aspect that is most about her love life.

As everyone knows, the actress has always tried to keep her private life away from scandals, but when it comes to explaining, the woman is very transparent and more so when it comes to the parents of her children, with whom she seems to get along wonderfully. .

The actress who has played great roles in the world of soap operas has three children whom she rarely boasts about on social networks, two of them are children of Jamil Hindi whom she raised in Quintana Roo, but years later she divorced him, since She wanted to continue her dream of being a great actress.

Here we see Betty with her first partner / screenshot



And although they ended many years ago, their relationship is good, since in an interview he said that he is dating his ex's current partners, but in order to know who his two children could live with in the future.

HERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SEE YOUR SECOND PARTNER

Her second partner was the businessman Alejandro Castillo, with whom she had her third child, but with only three years of relationship they ended their romance, but it is said that this ended because Betty completely rapped for a melodrama produced by Juan Osorio, what that caused your partner's displeasure back then.

It is worth mentioning that Monroe has never liked battling with his partners, so his strong character has made him not falter when it comes to ending a partner.

