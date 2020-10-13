who are the most hateful characters? Here are the worst 5!

With a large and diverse cast, the characters kept coming and going with the same frequency of different court cases from week to week. But the main ones were the characters who provided the essence of what the show was about and these were not always appreciated.

Here are the five worst main characters of The Good Wife who, despite all, managed to diversify the series from the large number of similar products:

Peter Florrick: the famous traitor husband. Peter had too many skeletons in his closet to be considered a good person. He put his family in the spotlight by putting his personal interest first. Alicia was willing to stay, but the pain was unbearable. While the family suffered, Peter did not abandon his position in the political race and instead of retiring, he went even further. Simply put, Peter Florrick was the villain of The Good Wife. Kalinda Sharma: there were times when he made himself hated and others when he couldn’t help but praise his efforts. As a private investigator, it was her job to find the problem and make things go away. Kalinda was good at this and therefore also had her own demons. One of them was a quick relationship with Peter Florrick. At that time, Alicia was her trusted friend and for this reason Kalinda lost the respect many viewers had for her. Eli Gold: a political strategist, Eli has always sought one thing: to improve his image. Although his job was to make an attractive candidate appear to the public even after a shocking scandal, Eli was often thrown into the lion’s den. He struggled to get out of it but his armor had too many holes and dents. To give her character some sort of moral compass, the writers of The Good Wife decided to put her daughter in the mix. It almost worked, but it didn’t. Diane Lockhart: it took some time for most viewers to understand Diane Lockhart’s predicament. While his character has grown considerably, he hasn’t always been mature. At first, she seemed to be threatened by Alicia for no reason and often brought the turmoil of her personal life to the office. He was a great lawyer, but he always had his hands on something shady. Will Gardner: his character was a bit dry. Will has always had a soft spot for Alicia but often put her in difficult situations, which is one of the reasons Alicia and Diane had problems. Although his death was tragic, it was necessary for the show to grow. Will knew Alicia was vulnerable but kept following her knowing she wasn’t ready to love yet. Although there was chemistry, most of their relationship was built on what had happened in the past.

Here are the 5 best characters of The Good Wife. Did you know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was featured in the seventh season of The Good Wife?