Who are the children of Roberto Gómez Bolaños?

Roberto Gómez Bolaños, before beginning a romantic relationship with Florinda Meza, was married to Graciela Fernández; due to their popularity at twenty-three years of marriage they separated; a short time later, the relationship he had with one of the co-stars of his program, Florinda Meza, who played "Doña Florinda" in "El Chavo del 8" was made public.

From his marriage to Graciela Fernández, the so-called "Genius of Humor" or simply "Chespirito" had six children:

Roberto Gomez Fernandez.

Paulina Gómez Fernández.

Marcela Gómez Fernández.

Teresa Gómez Fernández.

Graciela Gómez Fernández.

Cecilia Gómez Fernández.









Of his six children, his eldest son Roberto Gómez Fernández is the best known; is the producer of the animated series of "El Chavo" and "El Chapulín Colorado", and of soap operas such as "Madness of love", "Soul of iron", "To love again" and "The color of passion", among other.

The romance between "Chespirito" and Florinda Meza began in Chile in October 1977 although Roberto Gómez Bolaños had courted her for five years, the relationship was questioned and Florinda defended herself against the accusations years later, "I am not a steal husbands, he he had problems with his marriage and was well known for his infidelities. "

In 2004, after twenty-seven years of living together, they married; they had no children of their own because "Chespirito" decided to have a vasectomy before meeting Florinda Meza.

When Roberto and I formally joined, as God commands, he was already vasectomized.

"Two years later I told him about returning the vasectomy because I learned that it was possible to reverse it, I started talking to him about it, but his answer was no, I was always very maternal, but it never happened," Florinda Meza said in an interview previously for the Ventaneando program.









How do Roberto Gómez Bolaños's children get along with Florinda Meza? In an interview for Suelta la Sopa of the Telemundo chain, Paulina Gómez commented:







