who are the Chapter 10 X-Wing pilots? The answer will surprise you

Two other extras joined The Mandalorian’s secondary characters during Chapter 10, but who is behind the helmet of those two X-Wing pilots?

Mando meets them during his mission once he leaves Tatooine. After joined his Razor Crest, they start asking him some questions, suspicious, and eventually discover that the Mandalorian was somehow involved in the escape attempt of a space prisoner. The reference is to the sixth episode of the first season, and in fact it is there that we see one of the two drivers of the New Republic for the first time.

It is about Dave Filoni, creator of the animation series The Clone Wars e Rebels, as well as author and director of The Mandalorian. He had agreed to appear for a brief cameo with fellow directors Deborah Chow and Rick Famuyiwa in Chapter 6 and apparently he must have gotten a taste for it, as it’s gladly returned to the cockpit.

The other driver, who plays a more active role in the new episode, is the Korean actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, famous for starring alongside Simu Liu in the sitcom Kim’s Convenience. The interpreter of Shang Chi enjoyed posting the photo of his colleague when he saw him appear in The Mandalorian.

It’s always nice to see the legendary X-wings appear, even if in this case Mando and the Child risked a lot … Meanwhile, fans are waiting to learn more about Boba Fett and the mysterious character of Sasha Banks.