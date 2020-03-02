Who are the beautiful sisters of Aislinn Derbez?

Share it:

Aislinn Derbez is part of the well-known Derbez clan, also made up of her father Eugenio Derbez and her brothers José Eduardo, Vadhir and Aitana. On the side of her mother, the actress has two other sisters, very beautiful indeed.

Aislinn Derbez is the daughter of renowned comedian Eugenio Derbez and dubbing actress Gabriela Michel, who were married during 1986 and 1987. Gabriela subsequently began a romantic relationship with José Alberto Aguilera, whom many of us know as "Mr. Aguilera", who was leading held competitions with the province friends in the missing program "En Familia con Chabelo".

Fruit of her marriage with José Alberto Aguilera, Gabriela Michel procreated her daughters Michelle and Chiara Aguilera.

In social networks the sisters Michelle, Chiara and Aislinn sometimes share photographs together or family photos. Recently, Chiara Aguilera published in the stories of her Instagram account a couple of unpublished photos. In one of these we can see Aislinn Derbez in her childhood.

In another, Aislinn Derbez can be seen with her stepfather Jorge Alberto Aguilera and her sisters Michelle and Chiara.

In a previous post on her Instagram feed, Aislinn Derbez expressed, along with a photo with her sister Michelle, "coexistence of barnacle sisters."