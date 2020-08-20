Who are the 4 players that Ronald Koeman would seek to incorporate to Barcelona

Share it:

Ronald Koeman in the presentation as Barcelona coach (EFE / Alejandro Garcia)



Ronald Koeman is back in Barcelona. After his glorious passage through the culé institution between 1989 and 1995, which included among the 10 titles obtained the conquest of the European Champions Cup with that historic goal at Wembley against Sampdoria, the native of the Netherlands became the new club coach replacing Quique Setién.

Within hours of taking office, after releasing his position as a national team coach in his country of birth, Koeman will have to get to work on several open fronts. One of them will be to hold a meeting with Lionel messi, captain and figure of Barça, who ended up very upset by the end of the season that included the historic win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Another of the tasks that the DT will have will be to see the registration of a staff that, as anticipated by President Josep Maria Bartomeu, will undergo a strong renewal.

In that sense, Koeman I would have several footballers in the folder to reinforce a squad that has already added the Bosnian Miralem Pjanić, from Juventus, and the youth Pedri and Trincao. According to the newspaper ACE and Sports world, from Spain, there would be four players targeted by the Dutch coach: his compatriots Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool, and Donny van de Beek, from Ajax; Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and the Argentine Lautaro Martinez, Inter attacker.

Georginio Wijnaldum is one of the players Koeman wants for Barcelona (REUTERS)

After the presentation in the bowels of the Camp Nou, the former Barcelona defender made an appearance on Dutch television and gave an interview to the network Ziggo tv where he provided some details of what his plan will be in his new experience as technical director. "The big clubs are suffering incredible losses, so it won't be very easy to get five, six new players right away," Ronald said.

Beyond knowing the current global situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the economy of the clubs, Koeman would have decided to add a reinforcement per line and incorporate one of the glittering figures of Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool, who was consecrated for the first time as champion of the Premier League in England. Wijnaldum, 29, would be chosen by Koeman to renew Barcelona's midfield: as reported by the Dutch portal AD, Ronald himself had contacted the midfielder to ask him not to renew his contract with the Anfield team, which will end in June 2021.

Donny van de Beek, Ajax's key midfielder (REUTERS / Eva Plevier)

The other compatriot that the new coach would like to add to the squad is Van de Beek. The 23-year-old He was a key piece of Ajax that surprised the world of football last season when he reached the semifinals of the Champions League displaying a colorful and effective game. Wearing the jersey of one of the great clubs in Europe, Donny closed the year with 10 goals and 10 assists at De Amsterdammers.

For the defense, another young player would be the Blaugrana team's bet to strengthen an area that ended up as the most questioned by the public and that put Gerard Piqué in the eye of the storm after the debacle in Lisbon against Bayern Munich. The Catalan Eric García, central marker that was formed in the lower divisions of Barcelona and then he moved to England to play for Manchester City, he has already announced that he will not renew the contract that expires with the Citizens in the middle of next year. What we will have to wait is whether the Culé board will seek to buy the 19-year-old player's pass or will wait until the end of the 2020-2021 season to take over the services of the defender led by Pep Guardiola.

Eric García, the Catalan that Barcelona wants for their defense (Miguel A. Lopes / Pool via REUTERS)

Barcelona's offense is another of the points of analysis for Koeman on his arrival at the club. Luis Suárez's contract expires next year and the interest of Bartomeu himself and the management leadership in hiring Lautaro Martínez, the powerful Argentine attacker who is about to play the final of the Europa League with the shirt of the Inter de Milan. After a start in the negotiations between the Catalan institution and its Italian peers that did not prosper, the talks stopped due to the definition of a season that showed both sides of the coin: the culé team said goodbye very early to the fight for the title of the Champions League, while the former Racing was a key element in helping Neroazzurro to once again be an international protagonist.

Lautaro Martínez, the Inter attacker that Barcelona wants (Sascha Steinbach / Pool via REUTERS)

"I'm not talking about signings or players who are not here. We have to look at our squad and see where there are positions that we have to improve, but first, see what we have here. That's the most important thing, ”Koeman analyzed in his presentation speech. Beyond his words, what is certain is that Barcelona will promote a renewal of its squad that could include the arrival of footballers with projection and one of the figures of, perhaps, the great European football team until the arrival of the pandemic.

