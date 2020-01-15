Whitney Houston and Depeche Mode at the Rock Hall of Fame

Share it:

The Angels– The late singer Whitney Houston and the British band Depeche Mode are among the artists that will be incorporated next year to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, whose foundation announced on Wednesday the name of the elected.

The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex will also occupy a place in this iconic space located in Ohio, after they have won in a vote that included 16 candidates.

Houston was a candidate for the first time to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as was The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

In the case of Depeche Mode, the band has achieved the precious recognition in its third candidacy.

The Doobie Brothers are also among the list of new members of the Hall of Fame for this 2020. Photo: Special



The fundamental requirement to access this prestigious club stipulates that the first recording of the artist or band in question must have been published at least 25 years ago.

More than a thousand people, including historians, members of the music industry and members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, voted to choose the 2020 winners.

Among the skills and achievements they valued are the influence of the candidates on other interpreters, their legacy and the depth of their work, as well as their capacity for innovation and superiority in style and technique.

More than 320 artists have been recognized by the "Hall" since 1986, which will hold a ceremony on May 2 in Cleveland (Ohio) and will broadcast the HBO channel for the first time.

This is the building where the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is located. Photo: Special



