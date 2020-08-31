White Shadows is a new black and white platformer for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

Share it:

During the Awesome Indies show that IGN held at Gamescom 2020, the publisher Headup and the development studio Monokel announced White Shadows, a new platform with strong narrative connotations destined to see the light on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC in the course of 2021.

White Shadows has been described as one “a modern fairy tale, a distorted mirror on our world, funny, messy and rather meaningful”. Players will take on the role of Ravengirl, with the aim of guiding her in the fuga da White City, a highly guarded city ruled by wolves and populated by pigs, sheep, rats and birds. The whole game is built around the contrast between black and white, which explicitly recalls silent films and classics of the noir genre, also aiming to use the lighting system to add style and depth to each glimpse of the game scenarios.

In the world of White Shadows, a great war has led to a pestilence that has wiped out most living beings, or so they say. No one is safe outside of White City, and the birds have been blamed for the plague. Only a bright white coat it can protect survivors from disease, and the only way to get it is to remain obedient to the authorities. Ravengirl, however, stopped doing this and rebelled. Her escape will drag her to the most surreal and dark parts of the city, where she will find the Resistance and, above all, the truth about White City.

White Shadows can already be added to your wishlist on Steam. At the top of this news you will find the Gamescom 2020 trailer, good vision!