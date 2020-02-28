White Clouds Review: a dip in the dark signed by Hisae Iwaoka

Share it:

After leading us to over 35,000 meters in height to observe the planet Earth in Dosei Mansion from a new perspective, and then bringing us back with our feet firmly anchored to the ground to rediscover the school universe in Biscuit Flowers, BAO Publishing back to propose to the Italian public a manga signed by Hisae Iwaoka. We are talking about White clouds, debut work of the Japanese author and new recruit among the ranks of Aiken, the publisher's series entirely dedicated to the art of comics originating in the rising sun.

A dip in the dark

White clouds is a collection of short stories, enclosed within a dreamlike frame. Painted by the very short stories that open and close the exhibition, the latter gently wraps the narrative, without forcing or limiting it, but offering it a soft envelope within which to recline. A frame that also represents a small compass for the reader, who will find himself venturing into a stormy sea, where each story is a wave behind which something unexpected awaits.

In the literary creature of Iwaoka you constantly breathe the aroma of something that has gone hopelessly lost, which ceased to exist due to the natural passage of time, or because carelessly neglected. The theme of loss is declined by the author in multiple forms, because there are infinite things that a human being can lose within a single existence. Both through more concrete stories and through short stories with an ethereal consistency, in White clouds we read of people who have lost their way home, a classmate, precious time, loved one, themselves, the place of origin, hope or childhood dreams.

In certain situations the stories move on relatively linear paths, which they hit the reader with intensity with their bittersweet epilogues. It is the case of The Sakura antique shop you hate White clouds, certainly among the most intense stories of the entire collection, but also by Let's go home! or Egg water. The realities hidden behind a pair of clocks, in the memories of an elderly family dog ​​or, again, in the garden of a house where a solitary palm tree grew, will be able to arouse a sincere emotion.

Sometimes, however, the mangaka pencils outline brisk dreamlike paths, almost lucid dreams that leave the reader a wide margin of interpretation: The fairy tale of the flower , The hill of moles or The road where flowers bloom are some examples. Mysterious cherry petals that once settled between the pages of a book seem to evoke absurd events, or creatures that live far from the sun's rays hiding their nature: each narrative element becomes a metaphor for tell a humanity that continues to let something slip through your hands, but which at the same time also desperately tries to find itself.

A delicate and ethereal trait

The graphic style of Hisae Iwaoka is the perfect complement to the type of narration offered by White clouds. Story and trait blend perfectly in the name of total freedom. The setting of the tables thus follows in a sinuous way the flow of consciousness that marks the progress and the succession of short stories proposed by the author. To shape every story is a soft and delicate line, perfectly in line with the dreamy and poetic tone which characterizes this intense single volume. The same characters that animate the unusual fairy tales come to life thanks to subtle and rounded borders, which define ethereal and gently stylized features. An unmistakable stylistic signature, recognizable even in the aforementioned Dosei Mansion is Biscuit flowers, but already widely present in Hisae Iwaoka's debut work.