"'While the war lasts' has been the toughest and most demanding job of my career." Nacho Díaz, Goya winner for the best makeup and hair salon

Brand new Goya winner for best makeup and hairdressing for 'While the war lasts', Nacho Diaz It is a true institution for two decades and one of our most reputed and requested professionals in large productions. Fanatic of fantasy and horror, of monsters and creatures, we could not miss the opportunity to chat for a while with the person in charge of many of the most amazing characterizations that you have seen in your life and that this year has been present in all the war bands of the awards season, including the '1917' by Sam Mendes.

The man and the latex

The truth is that Diaz had an advantage over the vast majority of nominees: I was doubly nominated in its category, since it was also part of the makeup and hairdressing team of 'La trenche infinita'. In the end, the prize was for the Amenábar movie, which is the first prize of a professional who does not stop working and is more present in your day to day than you think.

Kiko Vega (KV): Congratulations on the award, the work on the film is overwhelming. What was the biggest characterization challenge in the movie?

Nacho Díaz (ND): One of the main challenges was to work with Alejandro, it was my first time with him and he is an imposing director. The other is that the movie required a lot of special makeup in a realistic context, further. It is a historical film, not a horror one. And then there is the biggest challenge of all: transforming Karra into Unamuno, because both have an incompatible physique at first sight.

KV: In 2019 you combined three very different war movies ('While the war lasts', 'The infinite trench' and '1917') consecutively. Was your work in them more similar?

ND: Those of 'While the war lasts' and 'The infinite trench' do share certain design elements. The actors had to be transformed, but they had a different approach. In 'The Infinite Trench' the challenge was the evolution of the characters in the most natural way possible, but always looking themselves, retaining their identity so that the viewer does not get lost. In Amenábar's, it was a recreation of historical figures that did not respond to their same physique, it was another type of challenge. In the other film, '1917', the work was completely different: my participation in the film was create realistic corpses to show the horror of war. Tristan Versluis was the prosthetic supervisor of the film.

KV: You belong to a generation of professionals closely linked to the fantastic. How and when do you conclude that your thing is to create monsters?

ND: I don't remember any moment of my life without liking all this. I liked it from a very young age: the costumes and all that, until I discovered the latex masks. Then I discovered Fangoria magazine (the Spanish edition of the magazine started in 1991) and there I saw everything behind the cameras, that these monsters were created by big names in the American industry, such as Stan Winston, Rick Baker … they came many photos of those makeup and there I began to enter fully. It was complicated at that time to find materials, Halloween was not celebrated then.

KV: As a genre fan, Rick Baker's withdrawal still hurts, do you think that in Spain and in Europe there is more room for the artisan work you do?

ND: I have had the opportunity to work in England and other places in Europe, and I also know a lot about the Los Angeles industry, and what I have seen in recent years is that England has advanced to Los Angeles, which was the reference of special effects and makeup. All the people of my generation who have worked in England have had an incredible evolution. As for realistic silicone prostheses, people like Barrie Gower ('Game of Thrones',' Chernobyl '), Mark Coulier (' The Great Budapest Hotel ',' Suspiria ') or Duncan Jarman (' The Reborn ',' La mummy ') have become authentic references and are in the top right now.

KV: You come from working with Peter Jackson, Guillermo Del Toro, Sam Mendes … who would you like to collaborate with in the future?

ND: Ugh, I hope I have a lot left, to be able to work with my favorite directors. Become a 'Star Wars', which I was about to enter the saga but in the end it could not be. I would very much like to work with Tarantino, Spielberg … I set quite high goals, as you see. I live it as a dream come true. With what I've freaked out with everything I saw from 'The Lord of the Rings' and then find myself in 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' or 'Game of Thrones' … when they call you and time passes, and forms Part of those teams is a gift. But it is true that sometimes it's the smallest productions that give you the most joy. Starting with someone who makes his first film and is a movie is very cool, and I started with Paco Plaza (fellow studios), Eugenio Mira, Koldo Serra or Nacho Vigalondo.

Nacho Díaz: "Hopefully a fantastic or mythological production in Spain"

KV: Are you still surprised when you see this type of prosthesis and effects in a movie?

ND: Yes, of course. Besides, I am a fan of all this. I have my professional facet, my study, your stress … I live all this. Encourage, encourage … I live all this with great enthusiasm, I try not to lose it. And at the same time I am very fan of this, it is my passion. At home I gossip everything I can about makeup, and now I'm lucky that I know all those people who do makeup, I can write to them and that is very cool. Now Oscar has won a Japanese artist, Kazu Hiro, for his work on 'The scandal', and is one of the best in the world. What he has done is freakish, brutal, he is an artist that everything he does is a reference for me. The Hiro and the aging makeup of 'True Detective' are the two jobs that have surprised me the most lately.

KV: Do you miss more genre in our cinema? This year in the Goya's best FX nomination there was only one fantastic representative ('The Hole').

ND: The truth is that I do miss it. If you look at my work, I have been to many genre productions at the beginning, but we do have little. I have barely had creatures, maybe in 'Veronica' it is where I have worked the most. It is also true that we specialize unintentionally in the workshops, I am realistically and similar, and sometimes technicians box us. Here we comment a lot, I hope a fantastic or mythological production in Spain Now that we are surrounded by platforms. Here we are very fans of Henson and others. We don't have that.

KV: What is your favorite characterization of all that you have done for Joaquín Reyes?

ND: Buf, how difficult. Every time we meet we collect what we have done and what we could do. It costs me horrors, we have done so many that some forget me. I don't know how many we have, but more than 500 jobs together for sure. I really like what we have done in the last stage of 'The Intermediate'. There are many who have special affection, such as Björk or Hulk Hogan, but I liked it a lot when they were cartoons. Like Paquirrín, which seemed taken from 'Dick Tracy'. Lately Abascal, Carmena … and then challenges like Pedro Sánchez, who postponed him a lot. I didn't see myself able to do it, and in the end I do like what we did. Pablo Casado was also very difficult, he does not have a great distinctive feature to support us.

KV: Your hardest job?

ND: 'While the war lasts' has been the toughest and most demanding job of my career. Now with the new Paco Plaza ('La Abuela', written by Carlos Vermut), we are doing something very complex, but we are going to shoot it in two days, but we have worked on it for more than two months. In the Amenábar we were 40 days of filming with daily makeup hours, with four of Karra every day. And if it does not appear on the screen, which is very little, Franco or Millán are on the screen. We did things we had never done before and I went for everything. We did many tests shot and screened in cinema, then seeing on screen where to shoot with the director. It was very demanding, really.