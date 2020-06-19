While Messi seeks to reach goal 700, Barcelona will have a hard shock on his excursion to Seville: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Lionel Messi will seek to make history and score his 700th goal (Reuters)

The League will raise the curtain on Matchday 30 with three commitments. The most important will be the one that will take place in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, where the faces of two of the main entertainers of the competition will be seen. From 17, Seville will receive Barcelona. Will televise DirecTV

In the third match of the tournament after the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, those led by Quique Setién want to continue their triumphant pace, but they will have a tough Andalusian cast in front of them seeking to secure a ticket to the next Champions League.

After the victories against Mallorca and Leganés, the technical director will put most of his starters from the start to ensure, at least for one more date, the top of the championship. The Catalans, with 64 units, lead alone. However, two points away is Real Madrid (on Sunday he visits Real Sociedad).

On the offensive will be the dream trident of the azulgranas: Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi, who can make history this afternoon. In case of scoring a goal, the Argentine will enter the select group of footballers who scored 700 goals in his career.

The flea carries 699 (629 in Barcelona and 70 with the Argentine team) in 858 presentations. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (725), Gerd Müller (735), Ferenc Puskas (746), Pelé (767), Romario (772) and Josef Bican (805) appear ahead.

The local team, with 51 points, is in third position, place that grants a place to the next Champions League. However, they cannot be neglected, as he has several teams hanging around him: Atlético Madrid (49), Getafe (47), Real Sociedad (47) and Villarreal (44).

For this commitment, Julen Lopetegui will put Argentine Lucas Ocampos from the start, who has scored 6 goals in his last 9 presentations. His compatriots Franco Mute Vázquez and Ever Banega will occupy a place on the relay bench.

Formations:

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán

Hour: 17.00

Televisation: DirecTV channel 610

Positions table:

