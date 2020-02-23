“While I treat my girls well, everything is fine”: Gabriel Soto reveals how Irina's relationship with her daughters is

Share it:

After the storm comes the calm and it seems that Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazán have put an end to the controversy that arose after the actor made known some photos of his daughters living with his current partner, Irina Baeva.

Everything is fine, everything is spoken on a private level and everything that has to be said is said. I think that living together is very good (…) as long as I am well and happy my daughters will be fine and they will be happy, while their mother is well and happy she will also be the same ”.

The protagonist of the hit soap opera la Single with daughters ’denied that his daughters are affected by his relationship with the Russian actress, who also participates in the same production:

"I think an image speaks more than a thousand words, everything is fine and all are issues that are being handled in private and that it is finally for the welfare of my daughters."

The 44-year-old actor revealed how he approached his new courtship with the 27-year-old Russian actress with his daughters:

"How it is and how things are."

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva increasingly consolidated as a couple

Gabriel Soto said that things with Irina are better than ever, “(…) a very solid relationship, very seriously, everything is going very well and that is why this integration has to be done. Finally it is my partner with whom we have very important and very solid future plans and we are very happy. ”

Of course, for the actor his daughters and his welfare have always been and will be his priority:

“I will always see for the welfare of my daughters. That is very clear and obviously while Irina, who is my partner, give love and give a good treatment to my daughters and respect that it is and that is going to be always because everything is fine. There is no reason to put obstacles in that direction. ”

