Which wars and historical periods are George Martin’s books inspired by?

Waiting for the new novel by George RR Martin, we give a look at history, looking for interesting parallels with the facts described in A Song of Ice and Fire and Game of Thrones.

The Seven Kingdoms : the territories at the center of the bloody disputes of Game of Thrones could resume both in number and in geographical morphology those belonging to the English heptarchy . England was divided into Northumbria, Mercia, Essex, Sussex, Wessex, Kent and East Anglia from the 6th century AD

: the territories at the center of the bloody disputes of Game of Thrones could resume both in number and in geographical morphology those belonging to the . England was divided into Northumbria, Mercia, Essex, Sussex, Wessex, Kent and East Anglia from the 6th century AD The Red Wedding : one of the bloodiest episodes of the saga, the treacherous massacre of a large part of the Stark family, is inspired by two events in the Scottish chronicles, by the same admission of George RR Martin. In 1440 it was consumed the so-called “Black Dinner” , during which two young men from the Douglas clan were invited to Edinburgh Castle by Chancellor Sir William Crichton. They were served a severed bull’s head, an omen of death, and were subsequently beheaded due to their excessive power. The Glencoe massacre of 1692 then led to the death of many members of the MacDonald clan during three different parties, organized on the same evening. A real massacre due to their refusal to submit to the authority of William III.

it was inspired by the war the Lancastrians and Yorkists fought for the throne of England in the 1400s (The War of the Roses, according to Walter Scott). I Dothraki they reflect in all respects the populations that migrated to Europe in the 5th century AD, bringing about a series of epochal upheavals (including the collapse of the Roman Empire). Unni, Vandali, Mongoli, Goti they have many traits in common with the people of Khal Drogo.

Have you noticed other historical references present in the literary saga or in the TV series? As for the TV adaptation, one actor has admitted that he wants a different ending for Game of Thrones, while the spin-off House of the Dragon is looking for its protagonist Targaryen.