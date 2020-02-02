Sports

Which tennis player had harvested more Grand Slams at his age?

February 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Djokovic was crowned in the Australian Open and reaped his eighth Grand Slam title. Rafael Nadal achieved glory in the last US Open after defeating Medvedev in an agonized match. Federer He is one of the only players to win a Grand Slam with more than 37 years. The biggest in this sport differ from the rest by many things. And the number of Grand Slam titles is one of them.

But, Who stood out most at the beginning? Who achieved more Grand Slams before reaching 25 years? Who added the four Grand Slams in two different years? Cases such as Bjön Borg, who after 25 years did not repeat the crown in any of the main titles of the circuit, are shown in this graph.

We show you the evolution by age of the players who have achieved at least 11 Grand Slams.

