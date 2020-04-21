Which souls have been returned for Coronavirus? Here is the complete list of series and films

With i Coronavirus outbreaks which are also flaring up in Japan, the anime industry has suffered a strong stop. In fact, many production companies have announced postponements or stops of planned or ongoing cores. Let's see the souls involved so far, between TV series and feature films.
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T
- A3! SEASON SPRING & SUMMER
- Appears-Ranman!
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Cardfight !! Vanguard Gaiden
- Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater
- Digimon Adventure 2020
- Food Wars! Go no Sara
- Hatena Illusion
- Healin Good PreCure
- IDOLiSH7 Second BEAT!
- The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
- No Guns Life Season 2
- one piece
- Pokémon
- Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2
- Tsukiuta. The Animation Season 2
The anime films that have instead stopped are the following:
- Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet
- Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur
- Doraemon: Stand by Me 2
- Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0
- Fate / stay night (Heaven's Feel) iii.spring song
- given
- Love Me, Love Me Not
- Ojamajo Doremi – 20th anniversary film
- Princess Principal Crown Handler – Part 1
- Shimajiro to Sora Tobu Fune
- Violet Evergarden The Movie
There are of course many well-known names in the two lists. Among the most recent stops is that of ONE PIECE by Toei Animation, accompanied this morning by that of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Few souls are saved for now but who could still be stopped shortly, while craters of replicas leave. And, according to an animator, even the summer season would be at risk.
