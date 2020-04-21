Which souls have been returned for Coronavirus? Here is the complete list of series and films

Share it:

With i Coronavirus outbreaks which are also flaring up in Japan, the anime industry has suffered a strong stop. In fact, many production companies have announced postponements or stops of planned or ongoing cores. Let's see the souls involved so far, between TV series and feature films.

A Certain Scientific Railgun T

A3! SEASON SPRING & SUMMER

Appears-Ranman!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Cardfight !! Vanguard Gaiden

Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater

Digimon Adventure 2020

Food Wars! Go no Sara

Hatena Illusion

Healin Good PreCure

IDOLiSH7 Second BEAT!

The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited

The Misfit of Demon King Academy

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

No Guns Life Season 2

one piece

Pokémon

Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld Part 2

Tsukiuta. The Animation Season 2

The anime films that have instead stopped are the following:

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet

Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur

Doraemon: Stand by Me 2

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0

Fate / stay night (Heaven's Feel) iii.spring song

given

Love Me, Love Me Not

Ojamajo Doremi – 20th anniversary film

Princess Principal Crown Handler – Part 1

Shimajiro to Sora Tobu Fune

Violet Evergarden The Movie

There are of course many well-known names in the two lists. Among the most recent stops is that of ONE PIECE by Toei Animation, accompanied this morning by that of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Few souls are saved for now but who could still be stopped shortly, while craters of replicas leave. And, according to an animator, even the summer season would be at risk.