which series costs more?

In all likelihood The Witcher and Game of Thrones will be remembered as two of the most influential fantasy series of this period, but how much does it cost the producers to send Geralt to hunt monsters or to fly Daenerys' fearsome dragons?

Obviously there is not even to discuss, GoT it cost a lot more when we consider all seasons together. Production of The Witcher has restarted, but we are only in the second season, so we will have to wait a long time before decreeing a definitive winner. In any case, we can compare the costs declared by Netflix and HBO for each single episode to get an idea.

Netflix has invested around 10 million dollars per episode, thus reaching an overall budget of 70-80 million for the first season. A staggering figure, but we knew from the start that they would go big, thanks to the use of special effects, choreographic fights, and a contract from over 3 million for a certain Henry Cavill.

Conversely, HBO has allocated approx $ 6 million per episode for the first few seasons de Game of thrones, then increasing the figure to 8 million for the fourth and fifth season, reaching the same figure as The Witcher in the sixth season. For the last few episodes, the manufacturer went all-in, with $ 15 million per episode (90 million for season eight).

Summing up, the first seasons of GoT they cost less compared to The Witcher, and the latter could be worth a further productive effort and reach the heights of the competing series in the finale. However, we are talking about figures that only American Serie A productions are able to move, but the results are often truly spectacular.

Meanwhile Freya Allan is back on horseback, while George Martin is back to writing!