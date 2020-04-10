Which scenes are fan favorites for "best actor performance"?

Share it:

Animation is a medium that affects far more than a single sector, as several professions must collaborate in synergy to produce even a single episode. The actor's ability of the voice actors is one of the final parts in a creative process, but also one of the most important.

The art of dubbing it is a very important culture in Japan, as the voice actors themselves are seen at home in the same way as Hollywood actors. They participate in numerous television programs daily, and their performances are demanded at exorbitant numbers. Even in Italy, in reality, dubbing is a highly appreciated phenomenon, so much so that we enjoy some of the "best voices" in circulation. But speaking of voice actors, have you read our analysis on Demon Slayer in Italian?

On the net, fans from all over the world have started to share what they think are the best scenes for acting, some of which we have proposed at the bottom of the news thanks to the selection of Comic Book. In your opinion, however, what are the best scenes – doubled and not – in the field of Japanese animation? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. We also remind you that fans have also recently discussed about manga that deserve an animated adaptation.