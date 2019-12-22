Which planet has the hottest atmosphere in the Solar System?

Share it:

In the Solar System, the Sun is the largest source of energy. Therefore, when we ask what the planet is with the hottest atmosphere in the Solar System, it seems logical to think that it is Mercury since it is the one that is closest to the Sun. But it is not so. Even so, Mercury It is characterized by being very hot, with temperatures that can reach 400 ° C. In addition, it completes a full orbit to the Sun in just 88 Earth days.

This is the hottest planet in the Solar System

However, Mercury spins very slowly on itself. Therefore, it has some dark areas where the sun does not shine, and where they are reached temperatures of -100 ºC.

As for Venus, it is twice as far as the Sun than Mercury. This planet takes a total of 225 Earth days to orbit around the star, so that it rotates slower than Mercury.

However, there is a really surprising fact about Venus. And it is that the planet maintains exactly the same temperature both day and night. The average temperature is 462º, so that it is the hottest solar system planet of all.

A fact that initially left astronomers baffled because Venus is not large enough to generate its own heat. However, to midnight the temperature was higher than the one recorded at noon.

This is explained by two great reasons. First, Venus is much more reflective than Mercury. And, secondly, Venus has a thick atmosphere which causes a greenhouse effect, while Mercury has no atmosphere.

Now you know what the planet is with the warmer atmosphere of the Solar System.