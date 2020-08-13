which member of the Minutemen are you according to your zodiac sign?

Share it:

Whether you are a fan of the original graphic novel, the Damon Lindelof series or the Zack Snyder film, you will have come into contact with the Minutemen, the "ancestors" of the Watchmen, so it's time to find out which character you are based on your zodiac sign!

Aries: Silk spectrum

Libra: Capitan Metropolis

Leone: The Comedian

Taurus: Masked Justice

Cancer: Silhouette

Aquarius: Night Owl

Gemini: Dollar Bill

Fish: Moth

The Minutemen's career began in 1939 and ended ten years later, and then made way for the well-known group of superhero protagonists. Capitan Metropolis is described as one of the most active members of the team, the true frontman. It is suggested that he had an affair with Masked Justice, a massive hero whose identity is only revealed in the TV series. Specter di Seta was instead a burlesque waitress and dancer and from her turbulent relationship with Il Comico a daughter will be born destined to take her place. Night Owl was inspired by Masked Justice, will write a memoir about the Minutemen and pass his costume to an admirer. Dollar Bill and Moth are instead two secondary characters: the first dies because of his cloak (got entangled) and the second sinks into alcoholism and is locked up in an asylum. The Comedian is described as a ruthless character with dubious morality. Since the original core consisted of only eight characters, here's a little extra for those who were excluded:

Capricorn: Rorschach

Virgo: Silk Ghost 2

Scorpio: Ozymandias

Sagittarius: Night Owl 2

Were you aiming for Doctor Manhattan? Sorry, so much power belongs only to him … Meanwhile Lindelof has explained his choice to include racial epithets in the Watchmen series, after celebrating many Emmy Award nominations.