“Which Lois Lane costumes do you prefer?”

In addition to the new trailer dedicated to Superman & Lois, we report a tweet shared by Elizabeth Tulloch, who asks for the help of fans to create some of the looks of the wife of Clark Kent that we will see during the episodes of the show.

The first season of Superman & Lois it will show us the life of the two protagonists, struggling with their marriage and the challenges of becoming parents. Elizabeth Tulloch then decided to ask fans of the DC comic book character for help, to get ideas on how to create the Lois Lane wardrobe. Here is the tweet he shared on his official page and which you can find at the bottom of the news: “Lois Lane fans, I am creating Lois dresses with the head of the look and I thought I’d ask you too. Is there any iconic dress that we should try to pay homage to?“Her message met with some success, receiving nearly 200 responses, mostly from fans ready to recommend the actress who will lend her face to Lois Lane.

Recall that the series will join part of the Arrowverse with the first season, which will be broadcast next January. Finally we point out this new poster dedicated to the two protagonists of Superman & Lois.