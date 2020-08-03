Entertainment

Which day hosts more birthdays than anime characters?

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Anime characters often receive a date from authors to celebrate their birthday. This information is usually revealed with special character books and databooks, in which other details relating to the characters or the setting world are also revealed.

It was Dragon Ball Nappa's birthday recently, but there have been many others that are adequately celebrated by fans. But what is the day that presents the most, given the amount of characters present in the anime and manga industry?

The answer comes thanks to the fan Mitama Sakumaru who created a graph with heatmap that you can see in the tweet below grouping the birth dates of over 30,000 characters. You immediately notice that the most chosen days are those that have the same day and month, like January 1st, February 2nd and so on. And it is precisely among these the day with more characters celebrating the birthday, or July 7.

What's so special about this date? Japan celebrates the Tanabata, a very important celebration that therefore makes the characters born on this day much more special. Among those born on July 7 there is Lala Satalin Deviluke (To LOVE Ru), Durham (Beastars), Maiya Hisau (Fate / Zero), Nanao Ise (Bleach), Shintaro Midorima (Kuroko’s Basket), Azuki Momoi (The Idolmaster), Kagari Shiina (Steins; Gate), and Killua Zoldyck (Hunter × Hunter).

There are also other special days such as February 14, December 25 and April 1 to have many characters born. Instead as a manga, we recently congratulated ONE PIECE for its 23 years.

