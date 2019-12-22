Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Climate Summit 2019 starts today December 2 in Madrid. The main objective of the meeting is to face the climate crisis and find the best solutions to counteract the potential dangers caused by CO2 gas emissions into the atmosphere. An event that will last two weeks and that was initially to be held in Chile.

Which countries participate in the Climate Summit 2019: the keys



Representatives of Madrid will attend the Climate Summit in Madrid more than 200 countries around the world: civil society organizations, politicians, companies … A total of 25,000 people are expected, among which will be Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish activist.

The event is celebrated in IFEMA, in a space of 113,000 square meters divided into two spaces. On the one hand, the Blue Zone, managed by the UN and where political negotiations will take place. And, on the other hand, the Green Zone, where various events organized by groups and NGOs will take place.

About what countries participate in the Climate Summit 2019, there are more than 200: France, Poland, Chile, United Kingdom, Russia, Hungary, Ecuador, Germany, New Zealand …

New Zealand It is the one that has brought to Madrid one of the biggest stands to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the oceans.

At the Madrid Climate Summit there will be important absences, such as that of the president of Brazil, Jar Bolsonaro, and that of the United States, Donald Trump. Both leaders deny climate change. Nor will there be any representatives from either India or China, two of the most polluting countries in the world. Only a few weeks ago we talked about New Delhi, the capital of India, as the most polluted city in the world.