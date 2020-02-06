Which cold? Kimberly Flores poses in bold Christmas lingerie and Santa Claus hat

Kimberly Flores he takes care of his figure and it shows, that's why he likes to show it off in his Instagram, where you upload photos when you are in the gym or with outfits that highlight your curves.

On this occasion, by December dates, Edwin Luna's wife decided to upload two Christmas-themed photos and the temperature of their fans.

The sexy model wore by showing his sculptural body in underwear and long socks, while posing next to several gifts from Christmas.

Between the two publications they gathered more than 60 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, in which Flatter your beauty. However, there were also several users who criticized her for going out in underwear.

"Was it necessary to go out in chones?", "Pure photos in panties come up, that's your profession" and "The true meaning of Christmas was lost", They were some of the negative comments he received.

Nevertheless, flowers He also took advantage of the snapshots to give a message to give a message to his million followers on the social network.

Everyone is afraid to be unique and different for fear of what they will say on the networks or what opinion others will have, always be you and that no one and less a comment stop you.

