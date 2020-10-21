which characters will have a similar storyline?

The wait seems endless, but The Winds of Winter continues to delay his exit. While George RR Martin has broken his promise to publish The Winds of Winter by 2020, the good news is that Martin has recently resumed writing after a long break in The Winds of Winter.

One of the most interesting questions that fans ask themselves is: what elements could the sixth book of A Song of Ice and Fire with what we have seen in the last few seasons of the TV series Game of thrones? Let’s try to find out together.

On our pages we have already talked about what the starting point of The Winds of Winter will be, and it seems clear to us that one of the first characters who could have a narrative arc similar to that seen in the series is Arya Stark, currently intent on continuing her training at House of White and Black of Braavos. Indeed, despite in the series of books of the Chronicles we have seen Arya more than once deal with the theme of her own identity (a detail that remains only hinted at in the show), we continue to believe that the girl decides not to become “nobody“and, even if he decides to do so, it would be for the sole purpose of returning to Great Winter, somehow.

We are also convinced that Ramsay Bolton e Jon Snow will come to the fight, as we saw in the sixth season of the series. On the one hand, it could be Stannis Baratheon (whose fate is still not clear in the books), to free Great Winter from the Boltons. However, we believe that a confrontation between two characters as similar and as different as Ramsay and Jon should take place. There Battle of the Bastards was one of the most iconic of the show, and we believe the book could even improve it, and make it epic. While we still don’t know how Jon Snow will resurrect in The Winds of Winter, we are sure that somehow he will come back to life anyway, and what better path than to face what has effectively become his nemesis. Moreover, before being betrayed by Guardians, his intent was to wage war against Ramsay. And this could also involve Sansa Stark, a character about which we have not known much for some time, at least as regards the books. Sansa has proven to be a key player in the showdown between Jon and Ramsay in the series, and could be even more so in the books, given her importance as a Lady of the Valley.

These are some suggestions, but over time they could prove to be correct. And you? What do you think? We will see the fates of some characters in The Winds of Winter similar to the ones they have had in Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments space!