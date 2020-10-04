which characters lost their minds in the second season?

Many television series try to shock the audience with sentimental disappointments or other unexpected events. In The Boys, however, there are no half measures, and when things go wrong, that’s it the most violent splatter enters the scene.

We are obviously referring to the shock ending also commented by Aya Cash, in which many main characters had to participate in an indictment against Vought and then witnessed a real explosion of heads in the classroom. But who were the victims of the mysterious force behind the massacre?

First of all we witnessed the singular event even during the first of the new episodes, when CIA Deputy Director Susan Raynor she had to say goodbye to her brain shortly after coming into possession of compromising information about Vought.

A twist that was repeated to the nth degree in the process, during which it was Dr. Jonah Vogelbaum who kicked off the party. Vogelbaum had been invited to testify against Super's company (first by hook, then by hook thanks to Butcher) and he may have been the main target, hidden among the dozen other victims.

The judge: when during a trial even the judge loses his head it is never a good sign, a symptom that it was a decidedly over-the-top cover-up attempt.

Shockwave: the super-fast hero who was supposed to replace A-Train finished his run during the episode. He was the only Super killed in the massacre, and it's really hard to tell who wanted him dead, other than A-Train himself or the church he affiliated with on the advice of Abyss.

Dozens of other victims: judging by the clothing it was politicians, Vought employees and members of the press. Among them also the assistants of Ashley and Victorya Neuman.

A real blanket attack, but he left unharmed Stormfront and Patriot, forced to witness the general delirium astonished, like the Boys. What do you think? Who could be behind such a massacre? We will probably find out in the final episode, along with the fate of Becca and her son.