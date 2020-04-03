 Which characters have the longest screen time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Share it:

After 10 years and 23 films the excellent came to an end Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). An event that stole the hearts of the public and earned the respect of critics based on unforgettable characters and exceptional proposals.

The incorporation of the X-Men / 4 Fantastic tandem and the expansion towards the small screen through Disney + represent a promising future for the UCM as it will have more media characters and another platform to develop a multitude of stories.

"Back to the Past", many heroes, anti-hero villains have paraded through the Infinity Saga, sidekicks and secondary characters whose importance within the UCM is evident, in addition to what the script dictates, for their time on screen. It is no secret to anyone who the cameras have been stolen the most (Iron Man, Captain America and Thor), but behind the podium come some surprises (Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Dr. Strange) and injustices (Hawkeye, Nick Fury). Here are several lists that organize the participants of the first great event of the UCM for this important aspect. Get your own conclusions.

Characters with more time

# Character Minutes Films 1 Tony Stark / Iron Man 357: 45 10 two Steve Rogers / Captain America 243: 30 10 3 Thor 205: 30 8 4 Peter Parker / Spider-Man 162: 30 5 5 Bruce Banner / The Hulk 141: 15 7 6 Scott Lang / Ant-Man 111: 45 4 7 Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow 110: 30 8 8 Star lord 95:45 4 9 Dr. Stephen Strange / Dr. Strange 89 4 10 Gamora 79:45 4 eleven Loki 78:30 5 12 Nick Fury 76:45 eleven 13 Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel 71 two fifteen Pepper Potts 69:45 7 16 King T’Challa / Black Panther 64:45 4 17 James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine 58:45 8 18 Rocket Raccoon 53:45 4 19 Hope van Dyne / The Wasp 52 3 twenty Clint Barton / Hawkeye 50:30 5 twenty-one Dr. Hank Pym 49 3 22 James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier 48:30 7 2. 3 Dr. Jane Foster 46:15 3 24 Thanos 44:45 5 25 Drax 41:15 4 26 Sam Wilson / Falcon 35:15 6 27 Nebula 34:15 4 28 Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch 34:15 4 Groot 33:45 4 29 Ned leeds 28:45 4 30 Dr. Erik Selvig 24:15 4

Villain / Antihero with more time

# Villain / Antihero Minutes Films 1 Loki 78:30 5 two James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier 48:30 7 3 Thanos 44:45 5 4 Nebula 34:15 4 5 N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens 22:15 1 6 Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger 22 1 7 Quentin Beck / Mysterio 21:15 1 8 Ivan Vanko / Whiplash 20:45 1 9 Adrian Toomes / Vulture 19 1 General Thaddeus Ross 19 4 10 Emil Blonsky / The Abomination 18:30 1 eleven Johann Schmidt / Red Skull 18:15 3 12 Ultron 17 1 13 Ego 17 1 14 Justin Hammer 16:30 1 fifteen Darren Cross / Yellowjacket 14:30 1

Characters who have not starred in their own movie

(Includes cases such as Black Widow, Loki and Hawkeye because their respective movies / series have not yet been released)

# Character Minutes Films 1 Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow 110: 30 8 two Loki 78:30 5 3 Nick Fury 76:45 eleven 4 Pepper Potts 69:45 7 5 James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine 58:45 8 6 Clint Barton / Hawkeye 50:30 5 7 Dr. Hank Pym 49 3 8 James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier 48:30 7 9 Jane Foster 46:15 3 10 Sam Wilson / Falcon 35:15 6 eleven Nebula 34:15 4 12 Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch 34:15 4 13 Ned leeds 28:45 4

Characters in a single movie