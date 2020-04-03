 Which characters have the longest screen time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

After 10 years and 23 films the excellent came to an end Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). An event that stole the hearts of the public and earned the respect of critics based on unforgettable characters and exceptional proposals.
The incorporation of the X-Men / 4 Fantastic tandem and the expansion towards the small screen through Disney + represent a promising future for the UCM as it will have more media characters and another platform to develop a multitude of stories.
"Back to the Past", many heroes, anti-hero villains have paraded through the Infinity Saga, sidekicks and secondary characters whose importance within the UCM is evident, in addition to what the script dictates, for their time on screen. It is no secret to anyone who the cameras have been stolen the most (Iron Man, Captain America and Thor), but behind the podium come some surprises (Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Dr. Strange) and injustices (Hawkeye, Nick Fury). Here are several lists that organize the participants of the first great event of the UCM for this important aspect. Get your own conclusions.
Characters with more time
|#
|Character
|Minutes
|Films
|1
|Tony Stark / Iron Man
|357: 45
|10
|two
|Steve Rogers / Captain America
|243: 30
|10
|3
|Thor
|205: 30
|8
|4
|Peter Parker / Spider-Man
|162: 30
|5
|5
|Bruce Banner / The Hulk
|141: 15
|7
|6
|Scott Lang / Ant-Man
|111: 45
|4
|7
|Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|110: 30
|8
|8
|Star lord
|95:45
|4
|9
|Dr. Stephen Strange / Dr. Strange
|89
|4
|10
|Gamora
|79:45
|4
|eleven
|Loki
|78:30
|5
|12
|Nick Fury
|76:45
|eleven
|13
|Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel
|71
|two
|fifteen
|Pepper Potts
|69:45
|7
|16
|King T’Challa / Black Panther
|64:45
|4
|17
|James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine
|58:45
|8
|18
|Rocket Raccoon
|53:45
|4
|19
|Hope van Dyne / The Wasp
|52
|3
|twenty
|Clint Barton / Hawkeye
|50:30
|5
|twenty-one
|Dr. Hank Pym
|49
|3
|22
|James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier
|48:30
|7
|2. 3
|Dr. Jane Foster
|46:15
|3
|24
|Thanos
|44:45
|5
|25
|Drax
|41:15
|4
|26
|Sam Wilson / Falcon
|35:15
|6
|27
|Nebula
|34:15
|4
|28
|Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
|34:15
|4
|Groot
|33:45
|4
|29
|Ned leeds
|28:45
|4
|30
|Dr. Erik Selvig
|24:15
|4
Villain / Antihero with more time
|#
|Villain / Antihero
|Minutes
|Films
|1
|Loki
|78:30
|5
|two
|James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier
|48:30
|7
|3
|Thanos
|44:45
|5
|4
|Nebula
|34:15
|4
|5
|N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens
|22:15
|1
|6
|Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger
|22
|1
|7
|Quentin Beck / Mysterio
|21:15
|1
|8
|Ivan Vanko / Whiplash
|20:45
|1
|9
|Adrian Toomes / Vulture
|19
|1
|General Thaddeus Ross
|19
|4
|10
|Emil Blonsky / The Abomination
|18:30
|1
|eleven
|Johann Schmidt / Red Skull
|18:15
|3
|12
|Ultron
|17
|1
|13
|Ego
|17
|1
|14
|Justin Hammer
|16:30
|1
|fifteen
|Darren Cross / Yellowjacket
|14:30
|1
Characters who have not starred in their own movie
(Includes cases such as Black Widow, Loki and Hawkeye because their respective movies / series have not yet been released)
|#
|Character
|Minutes
|Films
|1
|Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|110: 30
|8
|two
|Loki
|78:30
|5
|3
|Nick Fury
|76:45
|eleven
|4
|Pepper Potts
|69:45
|7
|5
|James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine
|58:45
|8
|6
|Clint Barton / Hawkeye
|50:30
|5
|7
|Dr. Hank Pym
|49
|3
|8
|James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier
|48:30
|7
|9
|Jane Foster
|46:15
|3
|10
|Sam Wilson / Falcon
|35:15
|6
|eleven
|Nebula
|34:15
|4
|12
|Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
|34:15
|4
|13
|Ned leeds
|28:45
|4
Characters in a single movie
|#
|Character
|Minutes
|Longer Time
|1
|Tony Stark / Iron Man
|77:15
|Hombre de Hierro
|two
|Peter Parker / Spider-Man
|76:15
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|3
|Dr. Stephen Strange / Dr. Strange
|73:30
|Doctor strange
|4
|Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel
|65
|Captain marvel
|5
|Steve Rogers / Captain America
|59
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|6
|Thor
|58:45
|Thor: Ragnarok
|7
|Bruce Banner / The Hulk
|51:45
|The Incredible Hulk
|8
|Scott Lang / Ant-Man
|50:30
|Ant-Man
|9
|King T’Challa / Black Panther
|48
|Black panther
|10
|Star lord
|46:45
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|eleven
|Hope van Dyne / The Wasp
|35
|Ant-Man and The Wasp
|12
|Gamora
|31
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|12
|Thanos
|31
|Avengers: Infinity War
|13
|Jane Foster
|25
|Thor: The Dark World
|14
|Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow
|24:45
|The Avengers / Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|14
|Dr. Hank Pym
|24:45
|Ant-Man
|fifteen
|Pepper Potts
|23:15
|Hombre de Hierro
|16
|Nick Fury
|22:30
|Captain marvel
|17
|N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens
|22:15
|Black panther
|18
|James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier
|22
|Captain America: Civil War
|18
|Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger
|22
|Hombre de Hierro
|19
|Loki
|21:30
|The avengers
|twenty
|Quentin Beck / Mysterio
|21:15
|Spider-Man: Far From Home
Add Comment