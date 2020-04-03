General News

 Which characters have the longest screen time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

April 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Heroes and Villains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After 10 years and 23 films the excellent came to an end Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). An event that stole the hearts of the public and earned the respect of critics based on unforgettable characters and exceptional proposals.

The incorporation of the X-Men / 4 Fantastic tandem and the expansion towards the small screen through Disney + represent a promising future for the UCM as it will have more media characters and another platform to develop a multitude of stories.

"Back to the Past", many heroes, anti-hero villains have paraded through the Infinity Saga, sidekicks and secondary characters whose importance within the UCM is evident, in addition to what the script dictates, for their time on screen. It is no secret to anyone who the cameras have been stolen the most (Iron Man, Captain America and Thor), but behind the podium come some surprises (Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Dr. Strange) and injustices (Hawkeye, Nick Fury). Here are several lists that organize the participants of the first great event of the UCM for this important aspect. Get your own conclusions.

Characters with more time

#CharacterMinutesFilms
1Tony Stark / Iron Man357: 4510
twoSteve Rogers / Captain America243: 3010
3Thor205: 308
4Peter Parker / Spider-Man162: 305
5Bruce Banner / The Hulk141: 157
6Scott Lang / Ant-Man111: 454
7Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow110: 308
8Star lord95:454
9Dr. Stephen Strange / Dr. Strange894
10Gamora79:454
elevenLoki78:305
12Nick Fury76:45eleven
13Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel71two
fifteenPepper Potts69:457
16King T’Challa / Black Panther64:454
17James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine58:458
18Rocket Raccoon53:454
19Hope van Dyne / The Wasp523
twentyClint Barton / Hawkeye50:305
twenty-oneDr. Hank Pym493
22James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier48:307
2. 3Dr. Jane Foster46:153
24Thanos44:455
25Drax41:154
26Sam Wilson / Falcon35:156
27Nebula34:154
28Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch34:154
Groot33:454
29Ned leeds28:454
30Dr. Erik Selvig24:154

Villain / Antihero with more time

#Villain / AntiheroMinutesFilms
1Loki78:305
twoJames "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier48:307
3Thanos44:455
4Nebula34:154
5N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens22:151
6Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger221
7Quentin Beck / Mysterio21:151
8Ivan Vanko / Whiplash20:451
9Adrian Toomes / Vulture191
General Thaddeus Ross194
10Emil Blonsky / The Abomination18:301
elevenJohann Schmidt / Red Skull18:153
12Ultron171
13Ego171
14Justin Hammer16:301
fifteenDarren Cross / Yellowjacket14:301
Characters who have not starred in their own movie

(Includes cases such as Black Widow, Loki and Hawkeye because their respective movies / series have not yet been released)

#CharacterMinutesFilms
1Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow110: 308
twoLoki78:305
3Nick Fury76:45eleven
4Pepper Potts69:457
5James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine58:458
6Clint Barton / Hawkeye50:305
7Dr. Hank Pym493
8James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier48:307
9Jane Foster46:153
10Sam Wilson / Falcon35:156
elevenNebula34:154
12Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch34:154
13Ned leeds28:454

Characters in a single movie

#CharacterMinutesLonger Time
1Tony Stark / Iron Man77:15Hombre de Hierro
twoPeter Parker / Spider-Man76:15Spider-Man: Homecoming
3Dr. Stephen Strange / Dr. Strange73:30Doctor strange
4Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel65Captain marvel
5Steve Rogers / Captain America59Captain America: The Winter Soldier
6Thor58:45Thor: Ragnarok
7Bruce Banner / The Hulk51:45The Incredible Hulk
8Scott Lang / Ant-Man50:30Ant-Man
9King T’Challa / Black Panther48Black panther
10Star lord46:45Guardians of the Galaxy
elevenHope van Dyne / The Wasp35Ant-Man and The Wasp
12Gamora31Guardians of the Galaxy
12Thanos31Avengers: Infinity War
13Jane Foster25Thor: The Dark World
14Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow24:45The Avengers / Captain America: The Winter Soldier
14Dr. Hank Pym24:45Ant-Man
fifteenPepper Potts23:15Hombre de Hierro
16Nick Fury22:30Captain marvel
17N’Jadaka / Erik “Killmonger” Stevens22:15Black panther
18James "Bucky" Barnes / Winter Soldier22Captain America: Civil War
18Obadiah Stane / Iron Monger22Hombre de Hierro
19Loki21:30The avengers
twentyQuentin Beck / Mysterio21:15Spider-Man: Far From Home
