Which are the countries with the highest birth rate

The world ages, and in certain countries such as Spain and Japan, it does so at a dizzying pace. The birth rate decreases, while the death rate increases. However, this does not happen in all countries of the world. Next we tell you what are the countries with the highest birth rate.

Birth rate is measured by evaluating two indices. On the one hand, the gross birth rate, which refers to the number of births per 1,000 inhabitants in a year. And, on the other hand, the fertility rate, which measures the relationship between the number of annual births and the number of women of childbearing age.

These are the countries with the highest birth rate

Valuing the fertility rate, the countries with the highest birth rate globally are the following. In first position in the ranking is Niger, with an average rate of 7.60 births per woman. It is followed by Somalia (6.46) and Mali (6.23). It is interesting to note that the birth rate in Africa is the highest in the world. So is mortality.

On the African continent the population growth It is excessive for several reasons. First, African women want to have a large family. And, secondly, the use of contraceptive methods is very low. Although governments try to implement policies to reduce birth rates, they have little effect.

In recent years a large number of African countries They have been forced to fight diseases like Ebola and AIDS.

On the contrary, those countries that have more problems to increase the birth rate they are: South Korea (1.21) and Japan (1.44). In Spain the average number of children per woman is 1.33.