Which are the clubs that have Lionel Messi in their portfolio?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi has a valid contract with Barcelona until mid-2021 (Photo: Reuters)

What seemed implausible turned into reality: Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave. That first statement: “I see myself more outside than inside”, slipped into the intimate meeting that the Rosario star had with the brand new coach Ronald Koeman it was the match that lit the fuse for everything that was generated afterwards.

As reported by news channels TyC Sports and Fox Sports this Tuesday, the flea He informed Barça via Buró Fax of his intentions to leave the club. Thus, based on the situation around the left-hander of 33 years, the big clubs in Europe are already attentive to see how this situation develops with the captain of the Blaugrana and they analyze how their exit could take place.

Legally, Messi has a contract with him Barça until June 2021, which almost renewed until 2023 during the pandemic but finally never finished signing. This would leave him as a free player for the next season. and autonomous to choose where to continue his career. However, there is a clause in your bond that allows you to leave one year before termination of the contract and that is in dispute between the parties. The other option? Pay a termination clause of 700 million euros.

As for the clubs that appear as the main interested in staying with the flea, the middle four sports reported in the last hours that the big favorite would be the Machester United. “He is the best placed since he has the financial capacity to face the supposed signing and to be able to pay him what he charges at FC Barcelona,” they said. Not a minor fact, taking into account that the salary received by the Newell’s Old Boys would exceed the 50 million euros per season.

The most talked about these days are the Inter de Milan and the Manchester City. From Italy, they would have proposed an ambitious sports project, added to the advantages of the country’s finance system, a fact that led to nothing less than Jorge Messi to move their business offices there. While on the side of the English cast, the presences of Pep Guardiola and Kun Agüero to be able to convince you they have great weight in the balance.

Pep Guardiola could be the bridge that seduces Messi towards Manchester City REUTERS / Gustau Nacarino

Another aspiration to have the ’10’ of the Argentine team is David Beckham, owner of Miami Inter and that he expressed his dream of one day being able to reunite in his team the two best players in the world of the modern era: himself Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But this goal appears to be long-term. Finally, the Chelsea is another team that would also be interested, although their options are remote.

AND Newell’s? Undoubtedly, it appears as the most unexpected option in the current scenario, beyond the fact that the player himself reiterated on many occasions that he had intentions to play at some point in the club of his loves. “I always say that I don’t want to leave here. I have the dream of being able to play at Newell’s, but I don’t know if it will happen “he said in an interview months ago.

Although the panorama seems very complicated and nobody imagines Messi outside of Blaugrana, the scene changed drastically in the last hours.

As indicated in the first versions, the parties must define if that commented section of the contract to leave early is in force or if it has already expired. It should be remembered that, every year and by mutual agreement, Leo He would have the power to choose whether or not to continue in the team and this decision would be free of charge. A priori, this expired on June 10, but on this occasion, as it was an unusual season in which the calendar was modified by the coronavirus pandemic and the competition ended in August and not in May, from the footballer’s side they would understand that it was automatically stretched to the 31 of the current month.

While internally defining that, the way to actually break your bond with the Barcelona would be pay a buyout clause of € 700 million, a figure that neither the richest sheikh nor the most millionaire club would be in a position to pay. The analysis would be that in case of having to pay a figure for your token it would be more logical a price similar to the one that Paris Saint Germain put for Neymar years ago (more than 200 million euros) than the one currently indicated in the clause of your contract. Everything remains to be seen …

I kept reading:

Lionel Messi told Barcelona that he wants to leave

End of cycle: Andrea Pirlo announced that Gonzalo Higuaín will not be taken into account at Juventus

Inflexible: Koeman’s phrase to Messi at the meeting that fueled the tension in Barcelona