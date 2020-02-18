"Where you screw it with beer again": Bisogno trolls Pedro Sola for his epic mistakes

Share it:

A very funny moment was given to us by the drivers of ‘Ventaneando’ yesterday, December 6. It all started when Pedrito Sola criticized the way Daniel wore the collar of his shirt.

With the humor that characterizes him, El Muñeco did not hesitate to respond to Pedrito that how he would dare to be dressed in this way to the traditional annual Christmas dinner:

Daniel: “What do you want I grew up in Naples ?!

Paty Chapoy: "You messed with your shirt."

Daniel: "That sack of grandpa's blanket (referring to Pedro Sola's sack)."

Peter: “You would like the fame of my bag. I bought it when you could still buy brands. ”

Daniel: "That's how it goes with the employer, do you think it's right?"

Peter: "I have carried this bag for four years in a row."

And then, Daniel Bisogno not only attacked Pedrito Sola's way of dressing, but also reminded him of the epic mistakes he has made in the painting when making public mentions:

Daniel: “And where you go back to crap * r with the beer, forget about it, another four more, another four… well… Every one that will gather for one (sack), the cag *. I had already found it on sale. ” Mónica Castañeda: "Hey, and if the boss hadn't found out, he already found out."

The Doll even joked when Pedro Sola confessed that many years ago he and the boss had black hair, to which Bisogno replied that the boss "has gray hair from the mortifications you give him."

* Here the fun moment:

