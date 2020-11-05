Where were the Gomorrah scenes filmed? All about the locations of the series

As we told you, shooting has begun on Gomorra 5, the final season of the series produced by Sky and inspired by the book written by Roberto Saviano. So let’s find out where the episodes focused on the life of Genny Savastano.

As you know the show is mainly set in Naples, which is why many scenes were filmed right there streets of the Campania capital, in particular in Scampia, where the famous sails are located, an area currently undergoing redevelopment. Other districts that can be seen in the episodes are those of Ponticelli and Secondigliano. In addition, the crew also shot some moments of Gomorra in the Rotonda Diaz and in the street in front, Viale Anton Dohm, while there are also other municipalities in the area, such as Caivano. Not only Naples, the protagonists of Gomorrah in fact moved throughout Italy, starting from the capital Rome and then to various other municipalities in Emilia Romagna and also to Trieste.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the production has started filming the fifth season in Riga, but it is not the first time that the story of Genny Savastano takes him out of Italy: some previous episodes were set in Hounduras, then in Germany and in particular in Cologne and finally in Croatia. Waiting to find out the release date of the upcoming unpublished episodes we leave you with our review of the fourth season of Gomorrah.