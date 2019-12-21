Where was ping-pong invented? The curious origin

Share it:

He ping pong, also known as table tennis, is one of the most popular sports in China. However, its origin is not in the Asian country, but in the United Kingdom. He was born at the end of the 19th century, in the Victorian era. Ping-pong emerged as a distraction for the high aristocracy after dinner at the tennis club.

This is how ping pong was born

In its origin, it tried to imitate in some way the game of tennis when the rain or the cold prevented practicing this sport abroad. A series of everyday items were used. The network was made up of a line of books, and a Cork as a ball. As for the racket, it was simply the lid of a cigar box.

This sport gradually became increasingly popular among the upper classes of England. Over the years he received numerous names: small tennis, table tennis, table tennis …

A champagne cork was discontinued as a ball, and a ball was made as such with celluloid. Why did the ping pong name, is due to the characteristic noise that the ball made when bouncing.

Already in the 20th century a kind of racket was invented, fixing a rubber surface to the wooden shovel.

The popularity of this sport was increasing in United States and Europe, to the point that an unofficial world championship was held in 1902.

In Russia they banned the practice of ping-pong since they believed it had a negative effect on the players' eyesight.

In 1913 he arrived at Asia, where sport has become a true way of life.