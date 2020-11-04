Where was HIMYM filmed? Let’s rediscover the legendary places of How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother ended its run in 2014 and it’s interesting to take a look at all the places we saw in the show and find out what was real and what was invented. After all, since the show was set in New York City, there was never a shortage of places to shoot.

The iconic MacLaren’s Pub where our protagonists meet practically every night is a set modeled on a pub in the center of New York where the creators of the show used to spend time. The real name of the pub is McGee’s Pub, who now totally embraces her TV alter ego with special drinks like “Robin Sparkles” e “Naked Man”.

Ted’s apartment is, in the series, right above the MacLaren’s pub but actually the McGee’s Pub that MacLaren’s is based on has apartments in the building above it, but not where the show represents them. Ted and the group live in theUpper West Side di Manhattan, but McGee’s isn’t there in reality. The building and apartment are used for inspiration, but what is depicted in the show is not real. The actual address used in the show is on the corner of W. 75th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, but there is nothing that makes the apartment recognizable.

And while Ted he was busy looking for the woman of his life, Marshall he was engaged in a very different kind of research, he wanted to find “The best burger in New York “. During his research, he stopped in many places, both real and fake. Paul’s Da Burger Joint, the Corner Bistro and the 21 Club are some of the most famous burger spots in New York.

In the first episode of How I Met Your Mother, Ted and Robin went to the restaurant for dinner Carmichaels. As many will remember there was a horn there french blue hanging on the wall that Robin wanted, so Ted ended up rub it for her. Over the course of the series, the French horn made numerous other appearances, normally indicating some sort of change in theirs report. Carmichael is not a real restaurant and during the entire duration of the show, the writers had an ending for the series already written and ready in case the show was canceled, in the finale that blue horn reappears.

Barney Stinson he loves doing many things and one of them is playing laser tag and this place is featured in the first episode and has continued to make appearances throughout the show. Long Island City’s Indoor Extreme Sports is located on Van Dam Street in New York.

In season six, episode 8 the group participates in a fundraiser at the Natural History Museum. The main feature of the structure is a giant blue whale, which Barney tells his friends he dropped when he was only six. The property is located in Central Park West and the Blue Whale is real too. However, it has never been shot down since it was unveiled to the public way back in 1969.

Barney’s apartment on the show, also known as “Fortress of Barnitude”, it’s an interesting place to say the least. The show location says East 84th Street and 3rd Avenue, but that’s not true. Based on the view from the windows, many assumed the actual location was on Madison Avenue.

L’Empire State Building is an integral part of the landscape of How I Met Your Mother, there are countless shots of the skyline in the series, the iconic tower is mentioned many times by Ted and visited by the group in the episode with Robin’s sister visiting New York for the first time.

