Where to watch the Oscar nominated films 2020

This Sunday is the long-awaited Oscar Awards, which will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Among the favorite films are "Joker" at the head with 11, ahead of "Once upon a time in Hollywood", "1917" and "The Irish".

However, if you have not seen them, you are still on time, and here we tell you where you can find them and choose your favorite for the Oscar awards.

Although some of them are still on the billboard, others can be seen through streaming platforms.

Joker

This film has already won several awards, including the Golden Globe, where the "Best Actor" award was taken by actor Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the Joker majestically.

In this edition the Joker film has Joaquin Phoenix as the favorite to win the Best Actor award.

Although its premiere was already several months ago, you can find it Pay-Per-View on Direct TV. It is also available for purchase and lease on Google Play and iTunes.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The movie has Brad Pitt nominated for Best Supporting Actor, you can buy it on Pay-Per-View on Direct TV, as well as for sale and rent on Google Play and iTunes.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese's film nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor, among other categories, is very easy to find, as it is exclusively available on Netflix.

1917

Nominated for Best Film, Director, Cinematography and several other categories, 1917 is still available in some cinemas, although its premiere was already a month ago.

Little Women

Recall that the film nominates for Best Film, Actress, Actress in Cast and Costume Design, among others, this movie can still be found on the big screen.

Jojo Rabbit

Nominated for six categories, Jojo Rabbit continues to be shown in Chilean movie theaters, even with several functions in different areas of the country.

Parasite

Another favorite to win the award for Best Film and Best Film of No English Speaking, is Parasite, and premiered just this week in theaters.

Marriage Story

Best Film, Actor, Actress and Secondary Actress are just some of the categories to which Scarlett Johansson's film postulates, like The Irish, this film is only available through Netflix.

Ford vs Ferrari

The film came to the cinema in November, so it is no longer available in the cinema.

This Sunday, February 9, is the 2020 Oscar Awards gala from Los Angeles, California, United States, and everything is almost ready for everyone to be seen in a completely live broadcast.